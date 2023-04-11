Hawaiian Falls Opens May 6-7 For Season Passholders Exclusively

Facebook

Waterpark Opens to Public Mother’s Day Weekend May 13 – 14

School is winding down and summer is right around the corner which means Hawaiian Falls is preparing for fun in the sun! The family-friendly waterparks have a lineup of great events beginning with an exclusive Season Passholder weekend Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from Noon to 5 p.m.

During this sneak peak, guests will enjoy special entertainment including daily foam parties and specialty food items. The waterparks will not be open to the general public on Season Passholder weekend, May 6 – 7.

Hawaiian Falls locations will open to the general public on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 for Mother’s Day weekend. Moms will be treated to free admission and receive a special Hawaiian-themed gift.

Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 – May 29 the parks will officially kick off the summer season with free admission to all active duty and retired military personnel with a valid Military ID. The parks will be open daily beginning Friday, May 26.

Other special events planned throughout the summer include:

Father’s Day weekend – Dads get in free June 17 – 19

Champions Day – June 20 and July 22 Champions (individuals with special needs) and their families will have exclusive access to the park from 9 am -10 am. Champions tickets are FREE and family companion tickets are only $10 (limit 4).

World’s Largest Swimming Lesson – June 22

Independence Day weekend – Active duty and retired military personnel as well as first responders receive free admission.

Aloha Fest – July 15 in Roanoke, July 22 in Mansfield, and

Family Fun Fridays throughout July with Ohana Games led by Hawaiian Falls Activity Director.

Season passholders can visit their home park to secure their passes beginning May 1 – 5 and May 8 – 12 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the park’s front gate.

Hawaiian Falls continues to hire applicants 15 years of age or older to work in a safe, fun environment. There are opportunities for first-time job seekers, students, teachers, single parents, extra wage earners and senior citizens to become Hawaiian Falls Ambassadors.

Ambassadors will enjoy the flexible hours and schedules to fit an individual’s availability, Ambassadors receive a complimentary Season Pass plus four daily admission tickets per month they work to bring friends and family to the parks. For more info and job descriptions, visit hfalls.com/employment.

For information about special events, operating hours, directions, tickets and season passes, visit hfalls.com.