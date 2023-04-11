$1 million Powerball® Winning Ticket Unclaimed

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Texas powerball logo

AUSTIN – A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022 is closer to expiring. The Quick Pick ticket matching five numbers drawn was purchased at Tiger Mart 75, located at 3070 N.E. Loop 286, in Paris, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (19-25-48-55-60), but not the red Powerball number (18). The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. local time. The ticket holder may claim the prize at any Texas Lottery® claim center.

The ticket holder may also claim the prize by mail. The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the April 20 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

Please allow 8-12 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the October 22, 2022 Powerball drawing,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center.”

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.6 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79.9 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $207 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.

Previous articleCity of Duncanville Announces the 2023 Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.