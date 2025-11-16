Harvey Onstage at Duncanville Community Theatre

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Harvey, the classic drama by Mary Chase about a mild-mannered gentleman with an invisible friend (who’s a giant rabbit) is onstage at the Duncanville Community Theatre. Directed by Heather Winkelman, the play runs through next Saturday, Nov. 22.

Cast members include Lorelai Issokson as Myrtle Mae Simmons and Rebecca Hackney as Veta Louise Simmons, with Joe Skrivanek as Elwood P. Dowd.

Sarah Burns plays Miss Johnson, with Juana Tate as Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet, Priscilla Burda as Ruth Kelly R.N., Zack Nelson as Duane Wilson, and Micah Taylor as Lyman Sanderson. Clark Hackney plays Dr. William R. Chumley, with Dawn McCallum as Betty Chumley, Donn Cato as Judge Omar Gaffney, and Jeremy Koontz as E. J. Lofgren.

Harvey Plot Synopsis

Elwood P. Dowd is a kind man with an imaginary friend, Harvey. Harvey is a six-foot rabbit who exists only for Elwood. When Elwood’s eccentricity becomes too much for his sister, since he always insists on inviting Harvey to her social events, she seeks to have him committed to a sanitarium. This decision leads to unexpected twists and turns that challenge the perceptions of sanity and friendship.

The play’s action takes place in the library of the old Dowd family mansion and the reception room of Chumley’s Rest. There is one short intermission.

Production Crew for Harvey

Wendy Acosta is Production Manager, with Perry Poore as lighting operator, and James McKey as sound designer and operator. Master Carpenter is Joe Skrivanek. Set work for Harvey included Wendy Acosta, Sarah Burns, Clark Hackney, Rebecca Hackney, Anson Horton, Lorelai Issokson, Dawn McCallum, James McKey, Zach Nelson, Joe Skrivanek, Micah Taylor, and Heather Winkelman.

The administrative team for Duncanville Community Theatre features Amy Jackson as Executive Director; Joe Skrivanek as Tech Coordinator; and Heather Winkelman as Associate Director. The Box Office Crew for Harvey includes Jerry Ayers, Velyncia Caldwell, Danielle Franklin, Erin Lee Golden, Elisa Guse, Emily Gwynn, Gloria Losoya, Anne McCommas, Polly Rains, Tommie Rains, Vanessa Taylor, Connie Walker, and Pat Weaver.

Final performances of Harvey will be Nov. 20-22 at 8 p.m. each night at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street. Reservations can be made by calling 972-780-5707 or emailing [email protected].