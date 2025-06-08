Hairspray: The Musical Presented by Family Music Theatre

Facebook

Hairspray: The Musical is presented by Family Music Theatre June 13-28, the New Vida Center (3727 West Kiest Blvd. in Dallas. The production, directed by Dr. Sam Germany, stars Riley Kemp as Tracy Tumblad, Deshawn Thomas as Seaweed, Harmony Connor as Penny, and Chris Flach as Link. The three-week run includes performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 1:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for kids and seniors and $20 for adults.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hairspray is a family-friendly musical piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. Set in Baltimore in 1962, a lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, pursues her dream of dancing on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network… all without denting her ‘do.

Hairspray: The Musical Cast

The cast of Hairspray: The Musical includes Riley Kemp as Tracy Tumblad, Tristan Lampier as Corny Collins, David Johns as Edna Tumblad, Harmony Conner as Penny Pingleton, Angela Germany as Velma Von Tussle, Paige Schick as Amber Von Tussle, Chris Flach as Link Larkin, Deshawn Thomas as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Rayna Lester as Little Inez, Tianta Harrison as Motomouth Maybelle, Ethan Gebauer as Wilbur Tumblad, Amanda Absher as Prudy Pingleton, Jacob Duffin as Mr. Pinky, Kelsey White as Gym Teacher, Samuel Germany as Harriman F. Spritzer, Principal, and Newscaster, Mary Stulsas as Matron, Kylie Valentine as Cindy Watkins, Francesca Sadler as Guard, Jacob Duffin as Policeman, Sarah Choate as Beatnik Chick, and Jolie Gonzalez as Bag Lady.

The ensemble includes Sadie Contreras, Jacob Duffin, Britney Elrod, Ethan Gebauer, Jolie Gonzalez, Grace Ruiz, Mary Stulsas, Kelsey White, Zion Fuqua, Rayna Lester, Leilani Littleford, William Moore, Naji Muhammad, J’vion Outlaw, Kaylee Portis, Preston Pruitt, Kylie Valentine, Jacob Walker, Sophia Giffin, Nikki Hansen, Sophie Galvez, Ethan Bishop, and Emily Spretz.

The creative team for Hairspray includes Dr. Sam Germany as Director + Co-Music Director, Rebekah Welser as Co-Music Director, Dauri Poole as Choreographer, Kristia Golightly as Lead Costumer, and Cody Slusher as Stage Manager.

Family Music Theatre

For more than 30 years, Family Music Theatre has entertained North Texas with family-friendly programming and incredible vocal talent. The community theatre is dedicated to producing top-quality musical theatre entertainment that is guaranteed safe for the whole family. For more information about Family Music Theatre, visit https://www.familymusictheatre.com/.