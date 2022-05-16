Grapevine to Host Internationally Renowned Street Performers at 38th Annual Main Street Fest

Facebook

38th Annual Main Street Fest: A Craft Brew Experience

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (May 12, 2022) – The magic of Main Street Fest is back, and better than ever! Bring the whole family to historic Grapevine, Texas, to enjoy three fun-filled days of breathtaking outdoor shows and performances, a craft brew garden and wine pavilion, four live music stages, carnival rides and a street fair with flair. The 38th Annual Main Street Fest: A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West, is “Where Fun Comes to Play” May 20–22 along Historic Main Street, coinciding with American Craft Beer Week.

New this year, Main Street Fest attendees will encounter an exciting lineup of internationally renowned street performers throughout the festival grounds, from the sword-fighting high-wire act Pirates of the Columbian Caribbean to U.K. illusionist magician Billy Kidd, circus entertainer Cate Great, Guinness World Record-holder Pogo Fred, stunt comedian Wacky Chad, the acrobatic Red Trousers Show and Big Bee the Transforming Robot Car.

The Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean



The Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean will perform high-wire stunts 20 feet in the air over a 60-foot-long pirate ship. Sword fighting and rope sliding will thrill and excite festival goers before the performers jump and slide their way onto the Skull and Crossbones Wheel of Death—a giant 35-foot rotating wheel that spins as the pirates fight, walk, run and balance on the set. The pirates have performed at state fairs in North Carolina, New York, Nebraska, Virginia, West Virginia and other fairs from Japan to Bahrain.

Illusionist Billy Kidd



Coming to us from London, England, Billy Kidd is one of the most diversely talented magicians around. She can stylize her magic for close-up viewing, outdoor street shows or a full comedy magic stage show. It doesn’t matter what type of magic people request of Billy—they will always get something unique, amazing and poetically absurd! Her shows bring people together, interacting with one another in a way that can only be described as magic. From turning paper into money to card tricks and escapology, or beans coming out of her eyes—Billy Kidd will make the audience not think how, but wow!

Cate Great

Cate Great blends high-end circus acts with unique comedy. Whether she is precariously balanced on her rolla bolla or defying gravity balanced on one hand, audiences will be thrilled and amazed. She’s charming, she’s talented—she’s not just great, she’s Cate Great!

Pogo Fred

Pogo Fred holds multiple Guinness World Records for his extreme pogo stunts and is regarded as one of the best jumpers on the planet. Audiences won’t want to miss his incredible tricks and flips as he jumps 10 feet in the air on his next generation and 10-foot pogo sticks.

The Red Trousers Show

David Graham and Tobin Renwick are the insurmountable “Red Trousers Show.” Combining balance, acrobatics and juggling into an action-packed show with a big dose of comedy, the Red Trousers Show will thrill and entertain audiences from ages 2-92. The two have traversed the world from Australia and New Zealand to Greece and Germany with many stops in the United States as well. Their spectacular and unique act will have guests eager to see them perform again and again.

Wacky Chad

Wacky Chad’s award-winning tall unicycle skills and funny jokes and antics got him on America’s Got Talent (twice!), and a performance at the Super Bowl. For more than a decade, he has entertained thousands of crowds, from schools to fairs, festivals, theaters, colleges and universities all over the world. Prepare to be amazed, and if you don’t like laughing, go somewhere else.

Big Bee the Transforming Robot Car

Big Bee the Transforming Robot Car is a real, moving Camaro that transforms into a giant, 15-foot action robot! Kids of all ages will be wowed with the lights, sounds and transformation before their eyes as Big Bee changes from a bright yellow Camaro into a talking robot.

Street performers will engage and entertain festival goers all along Historic Main Street at designated “street stages” throughout the grounds: North Main Street Stage (near Napoli’s), sponsored by Texas Ace Heating & Air, Central Main Street Stage (city lot by Foust), sponsored by Bank of the West, and South Main Street Stage (Cotton Belt District), sponsored by Trinity Metro TEXRail.

Additionally, four live music stages will have all members of the family rockin’ and rollin’ from the Liberty Park Plaza Music Stage sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort, Town Square Gazebo Stage sponsored by Flyhomes, Central Stage sponsored by Bank of the West and Peace Plaza Stage sponsored by Harvest Hall. Musical guests include rock bands Mr. Inez and the Zack King Band, country crooners Mojo Brothers, Texas singer-songwriter Jon Christopher Davis, and Americana / blues singer Kerri Lick and the I-20 Committee.

For a detailed entertainment schedule, please reach out to Holly Gaddy at HGaddy@GrapevineTexasUSA.com or 903-221-6008. For more information about Main Street Fest, please visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com or email VisitorInfo@GrapevineTexasUSA.com. A comprehensive press release with more information on the festival’s Craft Brew Experience, carnival midway and other activities is attached.

For more information about Grapevine or Main Street Fest, please visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com or email VisitorInfo@GrapevineTexasUSA.com.