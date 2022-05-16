Early Vote Information for the Upcoming May 24th Primary Runoff Election

Facebook

Early Voting begins Monday, May 16th, and ends Friday, May 20th

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello encourages eligible Dallas County voters to vote early in the May 24th Primary Runoff Election. Early Voting begins Monday, May 16th, and ends Friday, May 20th. Any Dallas County qualified voter can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county. There will be 47 vote centers open across Dallas County during early voting. A complete list of those locations and times can be found by following this link – Early Vote List. Voters can also find their nearest early vote location with DCED’s Early Voting Location Finder.

For those voting by mail, ballots can be returned until Tuesday, May 24th (Election Day) at 7:00 p.m. If the carrier-envelope is postmarked by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Dallas County Elections Department can accept the ballot until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25th. Because of possible delays in the U.S. Postal Service, the Dallas County Elections Department suggests that voters mail their ballot as early as possible.

Dallas County voters can find their sample ballot by following this link – My Sample Ballot.

For more information visit DallasCountyVotes.org.