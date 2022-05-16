Home of the Juiciest Peaches in Texas, Ham Orchards Opens for Summer

Facebook

Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.

The store is packed with fresh veggies, fruits, jams, jellies, preserves, and local honey. They also feature East Texas Pecans, homemade fudge, and fried pies made daily in their own bakery. They also bake homemade breads, pies, cakes, and casseroles. Their soft serve peach ice cream and strawberry ice cream is a delicious summertime treat. People line up early for the ice cream, and for BBQ by Eddie Deen that’s sold from a stand in back of the store.

Ham Orchards Pavilion

A large, covered pavilion in back of the store invites families and friends to sit a spell at one of the wooden picnic tables. We usually end up there, enjoying a refreshing glass of iced tea or BBQ lunch before driving back to Dallas. My favorite lunch there is the peach pulled pork sandwich, with a side of potato salad. We never leave without buying a half bushel of peaches, other produce, and baked goods from the store. We also take a cooler to pack pints of peach ice cream, enough to last until our next visit.

The orchards and store provide summer jobs for 90 employees. The orchards have been owned and operated by Ham family members for 43 years. Ham Orchards co-owner Sharien Ham Strange says her father introduced her and future husband Richard while both were working in the peach orchard in 1985.

Ham Family Business

“Our first date was selling peaches on the side of the highway, and we are blessed to still be selling peaches together today,” Sharien said. “You will also find my sister, Karien Ham Thomas, and her husband Danny mingling amongst the customers and employees during the summer. Each summer God brings us the most amazing employees. We hire over 60 high school and college kids along with the most precious, hard working women I know to work in the store with us.”

“Ham Orchards is a very special place,” Sharien added. “People travel from all over the United States to connect with friends and family under the pavilion at the orchard. We have customers who visited the orchard as children and now meet up with their children and grandchildren here each summer to make new memories. Hopefully those traditions will continue through many generations.”

For more information about Ham Orchards, please visit hamorchard.com or call 972-524-2028.