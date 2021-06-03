Grand Prairie Reports West Nile Positive Mosquitoes

Ground Spraying In Grand Prairie Scheduled For June 3 & 4
The City of Grand Prairie reports two West Nile Virus positive mosquito samples and will ground spray on Thursday, June 3, 2021 and Friday, June 4, 2021 depending on weather conditions, starting at 9 p.m. in two areas:
Area 1 is bound by E. Polo Road on the north, Matthew Road on the east, Sandra Lane on the south, Kite Road and Barn Owl Trail on the west.
Area 2 is bound by by Woodford Cove Street and Thousand Oaks Court on the north, Belt Line Road on the east, Shady Grove Road on the south, and Gilbert Road on the west.
Residents in this area are advised to stay indoors, keep pets inside, and cover fish ponds during those times. Spraying will be rescheduled if wind speeds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain.
More information on mosquito spraying schedule http://ow.ly/yBIf50EL8Hn
With all of the recent rainfall there’s a lot of standing water in areas surrounding homes, businesses, etc. Remember mosquitoes are more active in the evening. Please check your yard for objects collecting rainwater. Remove or regularly drain all water-retaining objects, such as tin cans, pet dishes, buckets, holes in trees, clogged gutters and down spouts, old tires, birdbaths, trash can lids, and shallow fishless ponds.
If you are itching from a mosquiot bute here are tips to ease the itching:
Relieve that itchy mosquito bite with these three natural remedies:
- Apply a slice or some juice of lemon or lime to relieve the itch.
- To reduce swelling and itching, place a slice of onion for a few minutes or until the itching subsides.
- Apply a bit of honey to the bite to soothe the area.
The City of Grand Prairie conducts regular tests on mosquito samples throughout the city as part of its West Nile Virus surveillance program. For more information on vector control in Grand Prairie, please visit: www.gptx.org/FighttheBite