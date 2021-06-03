Grand Prairie Reports West Nile Positive Mosquitoes

Ground Spraying In Grand Prairie Scheduled For June 3 & 4 The City of Grand Prairie reports two West Nile Virus positive mosquito samples and will ground spray on Thursday, June 3, 2021 and Friday, June 4, 2021 depending on weather conditions, starting at 9 p.m. in two areas:

Area 1 is bound by E. Polo Road on the north, Matthew Road on the east, Sandra Lane on the south, Kite Road and Barn Owl Trail on the west.

Area 2 is bound by by Woodford Cove Street and Thousand Oaks Court on the north, Belt Line Road on the east, Shady Grove Road on the south, and Gilbert Road on the west.

Residents in this area are advised to stay indoors, keep pets inside, and cover fish ponds during those times. Spraying will be rescheduled if wind speeds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain.