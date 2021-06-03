Celebrate National Donut Day With Free Donuts

Facebook

Free Donuts at Krispy Kreme On National Donut Day

Now that I have your attention, tomorrow is national donut day! For those of you watching what you eat and counting calories, this holiday is your permission to have a donut. But all kidding aside, tomorrow- June 4, 2021 Krispy Kreme is giving you ANY donut free! Go with a classic glazed, a lemon filled, a cinnamon sugar or whatever your heart desires. (participating locations-not available online)

If you can’t stop with just one, well we have more good news, you can enjoy a $1 Original Glazed ® dozen with any dozen purchase. Limit 4. This offer is valid in participating shops only and cannot be redeemed online.

But wait, there’s more, you can stack these offers with the COVID-19 vaccine offer from Krispy Kreme.

In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed® doughnut. So that means you can enjoy – one free doughnut of choice, one free Original Glazed® doughnut and a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase!

Dunkin Donuts

On June 4th we’re giving away a free donut with any beverage purchase for #NationalDonutDay

What are you ordering for National Donut Day? Be sure to stop by your local donut store and give them some love tomorrow as well.