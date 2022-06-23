Grand Prairie Fire Responds To A Drowning At Joe Pool Lake

Facebook

This evening the Grand Prairie Fire Department shared the sad news, another person lost their life in Joe Pool Lake from drowning this afternoon. According to the statement, the 41 year old male was swimming when witnesses noticed he was in distress. They pulled him out of the water and administered CPR.

Grand Prairie Fire Department responded and transported the individual, in critical condition, to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The identity has not yet been released. Grand Prairie Fire says the swimmer was not wearing a life vest and remind everyone of the importance of wearing a life jacket in the water. When swimming in a lake it is easy to become disoriented and misjudge the distance.

Another Fatality Earlier This Month

Unfortunately, just a few weeks ago on June 9, Grand Prairie Fire responded to a report of two possible drownings at the beach area of Joe Pool Lake. “The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search for both swimmers, in which the team quickly located a 39-year-old male and 17-year-old male underwater. Both males were transported to two local hospitals.”

Both male swimmers were not wearing life vests. Unfortunately the older male did not survive the incident and the younger male was in critical condition the following day.

According to the website stopdrowningnow, “drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, accounting for 7 percent of all injury-related deaths.”

As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near or in the water.