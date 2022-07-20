Governor Appoints Texas Trust CEO Jim Minge Chairman of the Texas Credit Union Commission

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Texas – July 20, 2022 – Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed Texas Trust Credit Union CEO Jim Minge Chairman of the Texas Credit Union Commission. Minge will serve in this capacity until December 31, 2023.

Minge, who is serving in a six-year term on the commission, will lead the nine-member panel that oversees the Texas Credit Union Department. The commission’s role is to ensure that the state’s 175 chartered credit unions function as a system. The governor-appointed board works closely with the Commissioner of the Texas Credit Union Department, who oversees daily operations of the agency. Texas’ state chartered credit unions have more than $56 billion in combined assets and 4.1 million members.

“I am honored to have been selected by Governor Abbott to serve in this important leadership role,” Minge said. “Our role as a commission is to help credit unions take good care of Texans. I hope as chairman I can help provide the right environment where credit unions can work together to strengthen the industry and improve the financial well-being of all our members.”

About the Texas Credit Union Department

The mission of the Texas Credit Union Department is to safeguard the public interest, protect the interests of credit union members and promote public confidence in credit unions. The Department seeks to assure the Texas credit union system soundly manages risk, maintains the ability to effectively compete, meets the needs of its members, complies with laws and regulations, and provides fair treatment of its members.

About Texas Trust Credit Union

Texas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 133,000 members. With assets of more than $1.8 billion, Texas Trust is the 6th largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas.

With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year. For more information, visit TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu.