Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Grand Prairie

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Grand Prairie, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to the City of Grand Prairie on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Grand Prairie market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“We are delighted to receive this official designation as a Film Friendly Texas Community,” said Mayor Ron Jensen. “This program will help foster talent, create jobs, and positively impact our local economy. I want to thank our City Council for fostering this initiative as well as Visit Grand Prairie and our Economic Development department for completing the necessary steps to encourage film and more opportunities to Live Life Grand in Grand Prairie.”

The City of Grand Prairie joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2023.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline