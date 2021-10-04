Gone to Dallas book review

Facebook

I received an advance galley of “Gone to Dallas,” written by Laurie Moore-Moore, in exchange for a review. The entertaining, well-written story about a fictional Dallas storekeeper is sprinkled with appearances by a few real Texas pioneers. The book, published by Goat Mountain Press, is scheduled for release Oct. 4.

“Gone to Dallas”

“Gone to Dallas” starts in Tennessee, the southern state that sent so many of our pioneer ancestors (mine included) to Texas. When our heroine Sara marries handsome Morgan Darnell against her family’s wishes, the newlyweds join an 1856 wagon train. The train’s passengers have a number of life-threatening adventures traveling to Texas through Indian Territory, and 19-year-old Sara arrives in Dallas as a widow after her husband dies on the trail.

The plucky young woman is determined to follow through with the plan of opening a general store on the Trinity River. Set in the small log cabin settlement that was Dallas from 1856-1861, Sara faces a number of obstacles in operating her store. Buffalo hunters, cattle chasers, lawyers, and even a Bordello Madam all struggle to control the town, and the young store owner is threatened by vandalism and even being shot.

Sarah Cockrell

A female retailer who befriends Sara is the renowned Texas pioneer, Sarah Cockrell. She became one of the town’s wealthiest citizens after her own husband was killed. Some actual events in “Gone to Dallas” include the creation of La Reunion, the European colony across the Trinity River. Other events include a grand ball held at Mrs. Cockrell’s hotel, and a fire that burns most of Dallas to the ground.

The author, Laurie Moore-Moore, is a fifth generation Texan and entrepreneur who founded Real Trends, a publishing, communications and consulting business. She is founder and CEO of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and author of “Rich Buyer, Rich Seller,” a guide to marketing luxury homes.

The new book is the author’s first work of fiction, and also the first book in a planned trilogy. She also publishes a podcast, “Texas Brave and Strong” featuring tidbits of information about Texas history.

“Gone to Dallas: The Storekeeper” is available as a Nook Book for $8.95 from Amazon.com, BN.com, IngramSpark.com, or other booksellers. For more information, visit lauriemooremoore.com/.