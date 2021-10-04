Collegiate’s Alitzel Morales Shows Leadership in Tennis

Facebook

Morales One of The Most Strong Willed Players On Tennis Team

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Since August 2019, Alitzel Morales has become one of the most determined players on the Cedar Hill High School Tennis Team. She’s been in Cedar Hill ISD throughout her educational journey and is a junior at the Collegiate High School.

“Both of my sisters graduated from Collegiate, so it seemed like the logical option to stay in the Collegiate Pathway as well,” Morales said.

Collegiate Scholars graduate with an Associate’s Degree from Dallas College – Cedar Valley when they earn their high school diploma. They also start college with enough credits to be a sophomore or junior.

Morales and the Cedar Hill Tennis Team will host Mansfield in the season finale at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Due to Morales’ perseverance and competitive nature, she is recognized as one of the most strong willed players on the team.

Setting An Example For Teammates

She’s known for confidently approaching her coaches to run extra drills and listens well to feedback on and off the court.

Morales considers teammates Phat Nguyen and Tyrell Oliver to be her biggest supporters.

“It’s important to show good leadership skills because your teammates are always watching, and you want to be someone they want to follow,” Morales said.

“I want to be a person my teammates can depend on. Tyrell Oliver, my doubles partner, and I have been working on becoming a good pair. I hope he’s come to trust that I will always give my best.”

Oliver, a senior, plays mixed doubles, alongside Morales.

“What stands out the most is Morales’ leadership and compassion for fellow teammates, she is always there for everyone,” Oliver said.

Cedar Hill head tennis coach Rojelio “Rocky” Rodriguez, Morales’s coach the past two seasons, describes her character as determined and focused.

“Morales constantly shows her competitiveness and is extremely tough,” Rodriguez said.

Competitive In Academics As Well

Inspired by her teammates and real-life professionals, Morales takes the spirit of competitiveness with her inside the classroom as well.

“Collegiate has shaped me into an exemplary scholar,” Morales said. “I push through all of my material, especially physics. I am unsure what colleges I would like to attend, but I know I’d like to stay close to home.”

Morales aspires to become an Immigration attorney and acknowledges the hard work it takes to be one.

She said will be joining the Business Professionals of America at Collegiate. She is also a member of Student Leadership Council and National Honor Society at the campus.