Readers Vote Methodist Mansfield Hospital as Favorite

A Personal Perspective

My family has used Methodist Mansfield Medical Center as our primary hospital since it opened. I admit I did not know anything about it until my granddaughter Berkley was about to be born. I remember when my son told me the due date was upon his wife Krista and to come to the hospital in Mansfield. I did not even know where the city was, let alone the hospital.

I asked him why there and he replied, “It’s the newest and the best in all of Dallas.

He gave me instructions and I found that he was right. The hospital room was perfect as was the care received for both mother and daughter.

I found that the distance from our Cedar Hill home (at that time) was not that far and immediately marked Methodist Mansfield down as the hospital I would be taking the rest of the family should the need ever arise.

My own care has been at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Dallas, but on occasion I have even chosen Methodist Mansfield for myself in emergency situations.

I was heartened to find that citizens throughout the entire southern portion of the metroplex who voted in this year’s Readers Choice awards felt the same way.

The results were overwhelming with Methodist Mansfield winning the vote for Best Hospital, Best Maternity Center, Best Imaging Center (Breast Center), and Best Physical Therapy.

Celebrating 15 Years In December

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, a 262-bed acute care hospital, has been proud to serve the community for more than 14 years while it continues to expand to meet patients’ needs. Here are just a few of the hospital’s recent enhancements.

Angel Biasatti, Director of Community and Public Relations at the hospital, says, “Methodist Mansfield will be celebrating the hospital’s 15-year anniversary on Dec. 27, 2021. When we opened in Dec. 2006, we were the first hospital in Mansfield with five hundred employees and eighty-eight patient beds. Today we have more than 1,000 employees, more than three hundred physicians on the medical staff and have expanded to 262 licensed beds. In these 15 years we have become a Magnet designated hospital, achieved top safety scores of an “A” by The Leapfrog Group, earned Level III Advanced Trauma Center, are an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and Chest Pain Center, and more to meet the needs of the community.”

In addition, “We are proud to be a community healthcare leader serving our communities. We also proud of our healthcare heroes for the compassionate quality care they provide each day and for going above and beyond to serve patients in need.”

Exceptional Hospital Safety Scores

Methodist Mansfield has achieved exceptional Hospital Safety Scores from The Leapfrog Group®, an independent watchdog organization for healthcare consumers. The hospital received the organization’s highest score, an A, for the 15th time for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety. The hospital achieved Magnet® recognition, the highest distinction bestowed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center to healthcare organizations for nursing excellence and high-quality patient care. Methodist Mansfield is also designated a Level III Trauma Center and Level II Neonatal Facility.

This year the hospital joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing and the city of Mansfield to bring the first Texas Tech University System satellite campus to Tarrant County on the hospital’s 23-acre campus.

The Breast Center, Readers Choice Best Imaging Center

Methodist Mansfield is home to The Breast Center, which offers a beautiful, tranquil office with a diagnostic radiology specialist, advanced breast imaging technology services, women’s health services, bone density scans, and pelvic health therapy — all under one roof.

Newborn Intensive Care Unit

To enhance care for our tiniest patients, a new $8.7 million neonatal intensive care unit provides a procedure room, lactation center, and newborn clinic. The advanced facility also boasts robotic telemedicine services, the AngelEye camera system for enhanced security, a respiratory therapy work area, and rooms for parents with an adjacent laundry unit and family lounge.

The newly completed 82,000-square-foot, four-story Professional Office Building II on the south campus is home to family medicine physician practices, Texas Oncology – Methodist Cancer Center and an ambulatory surgical center.

The new Methodist Center for Diagnostic Imaging – Mansfield, across the street from the hospital, offers advanced outpatient diagnostic imaging services, including the community’s first high-field open MRI.

Methodist Mansfield is part of Dallas-based Methodist Health System, which became the first Texas member of the Mayo Care Clinic Network. This network gives physicians at Methodist Mansfield the opportunity to consult with Mayo Clinic physicians on behalf of their patients.

“Methodist Mansfield offers personalized healthcare services for every stage of life and every state of health,” says Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez Jr. “Our families, neighbors, colleagues, and friends deserve a hospital that puts safety and patient care first and is committed to improving health and quality of life.”

For more information see the hospital’s website: www.MethodistHealthSystem.org