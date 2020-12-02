Glenn Heights, Red Oak and Mansfield Police Blotter: September 27 to November 15, 2020

Glenn Heights Polcie Blotter 9/27-11/15/2020

Haynes, Asha Diarrha was arrested on charges of assault at 1100 Mountain View on September 21

Quaye, Christina Ofusua was arrested on charges of assault at 500 Bear Creek on October 1

Gomez, Josue was arrested on charges of DWI 2nd at 1600 Glenn on October 4

Hughes, John Phillip was arrested on charges of assault at 1500 Honey on October 11

Mansfield Police Blotter 9/27-11/152020

Campos, Arnoldo Jr. was arrested on charges of assault by contact – family at 1607 Prescott Drive on October 4

Romines, David Christian was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 1941 Callender Road on October 6

Averitt, Kyle Martin was arrested on charges of assault Tarrant County at 731 Somerset Court on October 8

Daki, Mariam Nazareno was arrested on charges of assault causes bi family violence at 1304 Liverpool Lane on October 29

Milton, Melvin Louis was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation at 1607 Chretien Point Drive on October 30

Corbin, Lisa Carol was arrested on charges of burglary of habitation unlawful entry at 317 Sunnyview Drive on November 2

Trevathan, Leland Leneal was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more IAT at 49 Terrain Trail on November 3

Hartsfield, Robert Rodney was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation at 11 Glen Abbey Court on November 4

McMillian, Randy was arrested on charges of aggravated assault deadly weapon at 1068 Breezy Oak Drive on November 5

Red Oak Police Blotter 9/27-11/15/2020

Burks, Willie E was arrested on charges of Theft Property at undisclosed location on September 28

Vergara, Issac A was arrested on charges of burglary of habitation at undisclosed location on October 7

Harris, Elijah S was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at undisclosed location on October 10

White, Christopher D was arrested on charges of evading arrest; accident involving injury; driving while intoxicated at undisclosed location on October 15

Efrain, Claudio De Loera was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation at undisclosed location on October 12

Bellow, Donald R was arrested on charges of theft property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions at undisclosed location on October 13

Woodard, Damien D was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention; robbery at undisclosed location on October 21

Proctor, Jimmy L was arrested on charges of evading arrest; robbery; unauthorized use of vehicle at undisclosed location on October 21

Stephenson, Jimmy D was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation at undisclosed location on October 24

Woodard, Damien D was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention; robbery at undisclosed location on October 28

Craig, James A was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more at undisclosed location on November 3

Bahena, Christina M was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at undisclosed location on November 10

Gilbert, Amanda was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at undisclosed location on November 14

Save

Comments

comments