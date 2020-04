Glenn Heights Police Blotter: March 1 to April 5, 2020

Vernon Brooks was arrested on charges of evading arrest at 1600 Columbia on February 29

Eloisa Arellano was arrested on charges of DWI; warrant arrest – Grand Prairie PD at 900 Bear Creek on March 3

Daniel Stephenson was arrested on charges of DWI; warrant arrest – Waxahachie PD at 100 Bear Creek Road on March 6

Victoria Leach was arrested on charges of criminal mischief at 500 Glazier on March 6

Eduardo Lopez was arrested on charges of DWI at 300 Bear Creek on March 7

Rosaura Aguilera was arrested on charges of DWI 3rd at 1300 Bear Creek on March 7

John Dillinger was arrested on charges of assault by contact family violence class C; warrant arrest – Waxahachie and Red Oak PD at 1800 Pecan on March 11

Thurman Johnson was arrested on charges of DWI at 300 Harvard on March 12

Ivan Rosman Colindres-Matute was arrested on charges of assault family violence at 300 Craddock on March 15

Stacy Edward Stamps was arrested on charges of aggravated assault FV at 1900 Ranger on March 26

Save

Comments

comments