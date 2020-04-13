Desoto Police Blotter: March 1 to April 5, 2020

DeSoto

Syrus Guthrie was arrested on charges of theft property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions (shoplifting) at 2816 E A Toll, Dallas on March 1

Caleb Camron Williams was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath circulation at 407-A Kearly Drive on March 2

Vaashounetai Unique Donahue was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 3110 S Cockrell Hill Road, Dallas on March 2

Joshua Tayler Brown was arrested on charges of possession controlled substance 1<1G; drove without being secured by safety belt at 714 Luther Lane, Gun Barrel City on March 2

Kadarius Maurice Alexander was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 1531 S Duncanville Road, Cedar Hill on March 5

Demarcus Artrun Thompson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 9715 Sophora Circle, Dallas on March 6

Michael Anthony Casarez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon; assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 1217 Kittery Drive on March 6

Gerry Lynn Clark II was arrested on charges of unlawful restraint; assault family/house member impede breath/circulation; aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon at 320 E Wintergreen Road on March 7

Jordan Fritz was arrested on charges of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, no address on March 7

Uriah Williams was arrested on charges of warrant arrest – outside agency; possession controlled substance 2> = 1G < 4g; attempted possession of marijuana <2 oz at 2400 Bolton Boone Drive on March 8

Derrick Anderson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon at 205 Gilbert Avenue, #202 on March 9

Gray Oran Jamaal Bailey was arrested on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 6334 Hidden Trail Drive, Dallas on March 9

Melinda Leigh Baker was arrested on charges of assault – family violence (offensive contact) at 316 Brook Hollow Drive on March 9

Antwuan Ray Johnson was arrested on charges of manual delivery controlled substance >1 = 4G<200 G; assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 4426 S Ewing Avenue, Dallas on March 11

Norman Lee Conaway, Jr. was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 517 Quail Lane on March 11

Bennie Lamont Jones was arrested on charges of public intoxication; assault (offensive contact); criminal mischief >-$100<$750 at 1700 Choctaw, Mesquite on March 11

Luz Belem Loya Elizondo was arrested on charges of resist arrest search or transport; interfere with emergency required for assistance; assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 1020 Scotland Drive, Apt, 2103 on March 11

Edward Johnson, Jr. was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation at 738 Crescent Drive on March 13

Monques J Wiley was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of firearm by felon; interfere with emergency required for assistance; assault causes bodily injury family member at 229 Gilbert, Unit 103 on March 14

Edwina Cox Evans was arrested on charges of aggravated assault date/family/house with weapons at 1217 The Meadows Parkway on March 16

Isaiah Jade Bennett was arrested on charges of evading arrest with vehicle; aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon at 1115 Cardinal Drive on March 18

Chrisalyn Anizja Young was arrested on charges of fail to identify – refusal under arrest; assault family violence (offensive contact) at 1225 Cloverhill Lane on March 21

Charsala Simone Burns was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 905 Aspen Drive on March 25

Herschel Olajahuwon Williams was arrested on charges of

Missing March 30 to April 5

Save

Comments

comments