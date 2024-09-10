Glenn Heights marks 55 years this weekend and will determine new city slogan at anniversary celebration

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights is celebrating 55 years with an anniversary celebration this weekend.

The celebration will take place Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Heritage Park. The event is free and will include live music performances from the David Whiteman Band, Charlie Boy, Cryispyola, Carson Jeffrey, Quamon Fowler, and Quentin Moore.

Attendees will also enjoy a variety of food trucks, local vendors, a kids’ zone, a car show by the Grand Lagos Car Club, and more.

“It has been a wonderful experience serving the residents of Glenn Heights as both a Councilmember and now Mayor. It is an honor I do not take lightly,” said Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja A. Brown. “I am deeply indebted to the Craddock family, whose vision 55 years ago laid the foundation for what we now know and love as the great city of Glenn Heights. I encourage you to join city officials, staff, and neighbors this weekend as we celebrate our city’s 55th Anniversary and look forward to the next 55 years of continued growth and success together.”

City officials also ask residents to submit a slogan representing the city. The top five finalists were chosen this week and at the celebration Saturday the winner will be chosen by the crowd as they cheer the loudest for their favorite slogan.

The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated on September 16, 1969, and adopted a council-manager form of government. Over the years, the city has steadily grown from 1,033 in 1980 to 19,709 in 2024. Dallas firefighter N.L. Craddock opened a 30-acre mobile home park in the area in the 1960s and was a key player in the incorporation of the city.

For tickets to the 55th Anniversary Celebration please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glenn-heights-55th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-972478428157

About the City of Glenn Heights: The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.