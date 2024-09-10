Julius Caesar Opens at Shakespeare in the Park Sept. 13

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Julius Caesar, the classic Shakespearean tragedy, opens at Shakespeare in the Park this fall starring T.A. Taylor in the titular role. The Shakespeare of Dallas production, directed by Katie Ibrahim, will run for five weeks–every Thursday-through Sunday Sept. 13-Oct. 15. All performances will be held at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, 1500 Tenison Parkway in Dallas. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy picnicking at the park, and beer and wine is allowed.

Gates open at 7 p.m. for advanced sales, and the show begins at 8 p.m. The approximate run time is 2 hours, with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets start at $20 for general admission, and $15 for students and seniors. The VIP Pavilion costs $200 per evening and includes covered seating and fans, with room for up to 10 guests. Click here for tickets.

Et tu, Brute? This classic Shakespearean tragedy was first performed in 1599. Concerned that Julius Caesar poses a threat to democracy, revolutionaries (including his most trusted friend Brutus) take the violent decision to murder him. As the world spins out of control, chaos and superstition lead to civil war in ancient Rome.

Julius Caesar Cast

The cast of Julius Caesar includes T.A. Taylor as Julius Caesar, Caleb Mosley as Brutus, Brandon Whitlock as Cassius, Kat Lozano as Mark Antony, Nicole Johnson as Portia, Ben Stegmair as Caska, Aren Hugo as Octavius, Elizabeth Evans as Calphurnia, Tanner Pieper as Cicero, Josk Kok as Cinna, Claire Parry as Metellus, and Marisa Duran as Trebonius.

Directed by Katie Ibrahim, Associate Directed by Caroline Hamilton, Set Design by Adrian Churchill, Costume Design by Jasmine Woods, Lighting Design by Aaron Johansen, Sound Design by Noah James Heller, Fight Choreography by David Saldivar, Properties Design by Zareen Afzaal, Gore Design by Isa Flores, Dramaturgy by Dante Flores, Stage Managed by Alett Gray.

(Photo Credit: Grown Media)

Shakespeare Dallas

For more than 50 years, Shakespeare Dallas has entertained North Texas with exciting and accessible indoor and outdoor theatre, integrated school programs, community events, and cultural enrichment. Performing for more than 25,000 attendees each year, Shakespeare Dallas is best known for the beloved Shakespeare in the Park series, producing quality works the way Shakespeare was meant to be enjoyed: under the stars. For more information about Shakespeare Dallas, visit shakespearedallas.org