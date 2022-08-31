Get Your Fair Food Fix At Fair Fare on the Square In Garland

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

“Fair Fare on the Square” returns to Garland for the third year, running Sept. 1-30 at restaurants on or around the historic Garland square. Downtown Garland restaurants banded together in 2020, helping to fill the void left when the State Fair of Texas canceled by bringing Fair-type foods to local diners. Fair Fare was so popular that it has become an annual, pre-Fair tradition in Garland.

“This is a great way to get your pre-game going,” said Dana Lodge, CVB and Events Director for the City of Garland. “The restaurants clustered around our downtown Square have outdone themselves with a whole new list of treats, both savory and sweet. Come multiple times throughout the month or graze to your heart’s content all in one visit.”

There is no admission fee, and items are priced to entice at $4 to $16. Participating eateries are situated on Main, 5th, 6th, and State streets on or around Garland’s historic Square. Try Dr Pepper slushies or some cotton candy iced tea, a homemade Frito pie, or a churro flight. Deep fried funnel cake, spam on a stick with blackberry maple jam, and house-made versions of fair-favorites like corndogs, turkey legs and wings are all available.

Fair Fare specials

Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery: Footlong corndogs, turkey wings, friend peach cobbler, Dr. Pepper slushies. Dos Banderas: Fried elote bites. G-Town Nutrition: assorted Fair-inspired teas (e.g. cotton candy tea; Harley Quinn tea) and shakes (fried ice cream shake; churro shake; Mama’s sweet apple pie shake).

Rosalind Coffee: Homemade lemonades (mango, strawberry, mint blueberry).

Main Street Café: Deep fried funnel cake spam on a stick with blackberry maple jam. Paw

Paw’s Sweet Shop & Café: The Horny Toad -fried pimiento cheese; fried Oreos; fried PB & J; fried Twinkies.

Fish N’ Tails Oyster Bar: Turkey legs. 5th Avenue Nutrition: Corn dog waffles, funnel cake waffles, and cheese curd waffles; fried twinkie lattes; Yellow Ribbon lemonade slushies.

Churroland: loaded churro bites; loaded funnel cakes; chocolate Oreo churro bites; red velvet churro bites with cream cheese; peanut butter and jelly churro tray; Churroland in a cup with ice cream.

Mrs. J’s Heav’nly Delights: Caramel and candy apples; chocolate dipped pretzels and turtles; cheesecake.

Tavern on the Square: Homemade frito pie. Blue Rat Thai Kitchen: Chicken curry puffs.

Scoop N’ Buns: Churro flight.

Infinity Arcade: Garlic bread bites and strawberry cheesecake sopapillas.

Fix of the Year

This year two trophies were presented for the Fair Fare Fix of the Year in both the sweet and savory categories. The winners, who each received a golden fryer basket “trophy” are:

Sweet: Churro flight from Scoop ‘n Buns; and Savory: Horny Toads from Paw Paw’s.

For further information about Fair Fare on the Square, please click visitgarland.com.