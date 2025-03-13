Garrison Brothers Distillery Announces the 2025 Release of LADY BIRD for April 5, 2025

Facebook

Hye, Texas (March 13, 2025) – Garrison Brothers Distillery , Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery, is proud to announce the 2025 release of its award-winning Lady Bird . First released in 2023, this limited expression is inspired by the legacy of its namesake, Lady Bird Johnson, and honors her commitment to the environment and Texas native wildflowers. This year’s Lady Bird release yielded a total of 7,110 bottles. On Saturday April 5, the first 1,000 bottles of the 2025 Lady Bird will be available, first come first served at the distillery starting at 8AM. With every Lady Bird purchase, Garrison Brothers donates $5 to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center , located in Austin, Texas.

Lady Bird, Texas honey-infused cognac-finished bourbon, starts its life as Small Batch that is aged for 4 years in new white American oak barrels before being infused with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey for an additional 8-9 months, creating the exquisite cask strength HoneyDew. The bourbon is then transferred into French Cognac XO casks to mature for an additional 3 years. It is bottled at 114 proof, and each bottle is hand-sealed with a delightful Prairie Purple wax.

As described by Garrison Brothers’ Master Distiller Donnis Todd, “a harmonious marriage of honey and cognac flavors”, Lady Bird’s tasting notes include freshly cut grass and sweet honey accompanied by subtle notes of black cocoa waffle cone and honey wafers; warm buckwheat pancakes, dark chocolate-covered cherries, and malted milk balls; cognac cherries, dried figs, and plums.

The creation of Lady Bird is a testament to the dedication and passion of Garrison Brothers co-founder, Nancy Garrison, and Master Distiller Donnis Todd. Since its first release in 2023, Garrison Brothers has donated over $67,000.00 to the non-profit organization directly from Lady Bird bottle sales. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center will host an informational tent available for guests to learn more about their work at the distillery release day event on Saturday April 5, 2025.

“Our Garrison Brothers Lady Bird bourbon continues to honor the work of Lady Bird Johnson and the many gifts she gave us. We are thrilled to be able to help fund special programs at The Lady Bird Wildflower Center through the upcoming release. This bourbon embodies delicious notes of wildflower honey along with the delicate floral flavors.” shares Nancy Garrison, Co-founder, Garrison Brothers.

As part of ongoing local community support, Garrison Brothers is also the presenting sponsor for the LBJ 100 Bicycle Tour 2025 that also takes place on April 2, 2025. The historic ride takes place throughout Texas Hill Country.

In 2024, Garrison Brothers Lady Bird earned notable recognitions including Double Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Awards Competition, SIP Awards, and the New York International Spirits Competition.

After April 5, the remaining 6,110 bottles of Lady Bird will be available for online purchase by May, and distributed to retail, restaurant and bar accounts nationwide. Lady Bird’s suggested retail price is $179. 99.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery, located in Hye, Texas in beautiful Hill Country, is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn to cork bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, Garrison Brothers bourbon first entered the market in 2010. Every rich bold expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill, collected rainwater, premium grade local grains, and, aged in custom barrels to withstand the intense Texas heat. To date, Garrison Brothers’ bourbon portfolio includes eight expressions and is available nationwide, and across five countries.

Garrison Brothers bottling is volunteer-powered. Since day one, thousands of brand fans have volunteered their time to bottle and be part of a community driven effort. Regarded as a coveted role, there are currently over 15,000 people from across the country on the waitlist to volunteer for bottling shifts at the distillery.

Today, Garrison Brothers is renowned for its legendary craftsmanship. With eight expressions available nationwide and in five countries, and more than 600 awards to its name, the distillery continues to define authentic premium bourbon for the modern era. Most recently, Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon® was awarded Platinum at the 2024 TAG Global Spirits Awards; Platinum at the 2024 SIP Awards; Double Gold, Best in Show, Best of Class, and Gold at the 2024 American Craft Spirits Competition. Garrison Brothers Balmorhea was awarded Platinum at the 2024 Chilled 100 Spirits Awards; Platinum at the 2024 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge; Double Gold at the 2024 Global Whisky Challenge. Garrison Brothers Guadalupe was awarded Double Platinum at the 2024 ASCOT Awards and Double Gold at both the 2024 Global Whisky Challenge and the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition.

In 2024, Garrison Brothers Distillery was named Texas Small Batch Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. In 2023, Garrison Brothers Distillery, was named Distillery of the Year and presented with the prestigious Bubble Cap award by the American Distilling Institute.

The distillery is open to the public for tours and since 2010, over 250,000 people have visited. Visitors can experience guided tours throughout the property and barrel barns, Visitor’s Center, Texas style bourbon bar, chef-driven culinary experiences including The Whiskey Shack restaurant, a gift shop, and special tasting and bottling experiences. The distillery also hosts key events year-round including community music festivals and fundraisers.