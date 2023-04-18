Garrison Brothers Distillery Announces New Bourbon Expression: LADY BIRD Texas Straight Honey Infused Cognac Finished Bourbon Whiskey

Facebook

Garrison Brothers Newest Bourbon, Lady Bird, Releases May 6

Hye, TX (April 18, 2023) – Garrison Brothers Distillery, Texas’ first legal whiskey distillery, established in 2006, will release Lady Bird, a Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey infused with Texas wildflower honey and finished in a cognac cask, on Saturday May 6 at the distillery, and then nationwide, starting in mid-May. So, if your Mom appreciates a good bourbon as much as I do, I’m sure she’d love a bottle of Lady Bird for Mother’s Day.

This new expression, almost eight years in the making, is Garrison Brothers’ ninth addition to their bourbon portfolio and its sales will benefit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin.

This exceptional bourbon creation was first aged for 4 years in new white American oak barrels before being infused with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey for an 8-month period. The bourbon was then transferred to French XO Cognac casks, where it matured for an additional 3 years. Bottled at a potent 114 proof, Lady Bird Bourbon is hand-sealed with a distinct Prairie Purple wax. The initial release will feature just over 5,904 bottles for the market.

“As you indulge in our Lady Bird bourbon, you’ll be greeted by the inviting aroma of freshly cut grass and sweet honey, accompanied by subtle notes of black cocoa waffle cone and honey wafers, creating a warm and enticing experience,” says Donnis Todd, Master Distiller at Garrison Brothers. “Upon taking your first sip, true decadence unfolds on the palate, revealing the rich taste of warm buckwheat pancakes, dark chocolate-covered cherries, and malted milk balls. The complex profile also includes the indulgent essence of cognac cherries, dried figs, and plums, offering a luxuriously unique tasting experience. The finish is long and satisfying, lingering on the tongue and leaving a lasting impression of the succulence derived from the harmonious marriage of honey and cognac flavors.”

“Like her namesake, this complicated but sophisticated bourbon creates beauty, elegance and distinction wherever she roams and with whomever she encounters,” says Garrison Brothers Distillery co-founder, Nancy Garrison.

The production of Lady Bird not only will delight bourbon enthusiasts but also contributes to the preservation of native wildflowers and plants across North America through the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. For each bottle sold, Garrison Brothers will generously donate $5 to this non-profit organization, supporting their efforts in environmental conservation.

“We’re grateful for the commitment and support provided by the Garrison Brothers and for their demonstrated leadership generating awareness about native plants and landscapes,” said Lee Clippard, Executive Director of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

Garrison Brothers Lady Bird Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be available for purchase at fine liquor and spirits retailers across the nation with a suggested retail price of $179.99 and will be served at select restaurants and bars beginning mid-May 2023.

For more information and to find Lady Bird, go to www.garrisonbros.com.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 18,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon® normally sells out within hours of its release.

Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey.

Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon, bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

Garrison Brothers’ Guadalupe was awarded Platinum at the 2022 ASCOT Awards as well as at the Monterey International Wine & Spirits Competition also taking home the 2022 Spirit of the Year. Guadalupe continued to take home Gold awards in 2022 including: San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, Spirits International Prestige Awards (SIP), Denver International Spirits Competition and TAG Global Spirits Awards. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021, Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre was awarded a Double Gold Medal along with one Silver Medal for Single Barrel and three Bronze Medals. At the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show in 2021, taking 1st place for their Cowboy Bourbon.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The University of Texas Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Founded in 1982 by Lady Bird Johnson and Helen Hayes, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is part of The University of Texas at Austin and is complementary to the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library and the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. In 2017, the Texas Legislature designated it the Botanic Garden and Arboretum of Texas. The Wildflower Center welcomes more than 240,000 people to its gardens annually, fulfilling its mission to inspire the conservation of native plants through research, education, outreach and horticultural programs. It is the embodiment of Mrs. Johnson’s environmental legacy, a fact she recognized by noting, “Our Center works for more than the lovely blossoms in our open spaces. We are concerned for all of North America’s native plants, from the smallest sprout to the tallest tree.”