DeSoto City Council Adds Proposition After It Was Accidentally Left Off

DeSoto voters will have a full list of charter-related propositions to decide on when they go to vote at the May 6, 2023, General Election. Following the required five-year review of DeSoto’s Home Rule Charter, the DeSoto City Council has sent 39 propositions to voters to provide their voice on the City’s fundamental governing document.

In April, the City Council added one last proposition after discovering that one of the desired propositions had been mistakenly left off of the list. “While voters may be aware of the original list of propositions, the City of DeSoto wants to make sure everyone is aware of the recently added proposition,” stated City Manager Brandon Wright. “Voters have one more proposition to learn about.”

The newest proposition, Proposition MM, asks voters to consider amending the Home Rule Charter to lower the number of required signatures from 50% to 30% of those who voted in the last mayoral election to submit a valid recall petition. Additional information about Proposition MM and all 39 propositions can be found at https://desototexas.gov/charterreview2023.

The City of DeSoto has several helpful documents on its website to assist voters in learning about all of the propositions that will appear on the May 6 ballot. DeSoto residents have access to helpful educational materials, a video, and a special online app.

To learn more about the May 6th election in DeSoto visit https://www.desototexas.gov/1599/Election-Information