Military Family Fun Day at Dallas College Supports Veterans

(MESQUITE) – In honor of April being the Month of the Military Child, Dallas College and its military-connected partners are hosting a Military Family Fun Day at its Eastfield Campus. All are invited to this free celebration of military families that will include a car and bike shows, first responder demonstrations, free snacks, games and activities for children, as well as veteran and community resource vendor booths.

Approximately 1.88 million U.S. children “serve” alongside their military family members. Help us celebrate them and their sacrifices.

What: Military Family Fun Day
Where: Dallas College Eastfield Campus, 3737 Motley Dr., Mesquite, TX 75150
When: Saturday, April 22, Noon – 4 p.m.
Who: Everyone is invited to help us celebrate military families

Here is the list of specific activities taking place with our community partners:

  • Bryan Adams High School Mariachi Band performance
  • Mesquite Fire Department, PD Tactical vehicle and SWAT officers display
  • Mesquite “Read, Play, Talk” literacy bus
  • Car show with cash prizes to top three “Best in Show”
  • Bike show with cash prizes to top three “Best in Show”
  • Rock-climbing wall and obstacle course
  • Bounce houses
  • Trackless train
  • Yard games
  • Photograph stations
