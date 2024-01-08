Garrison Brothers Announces 2024 Guadalupe Release In February

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hye, Texas (January 8, 2024) — Garrison Brothers Distillery, Texas’ first legal bourbon distillery, is proud to announce the release of 2024 Guadalupe. This award-winning bourbon whiskey finished in a port wine barrel will release on February 3, 2024 at the distillery and become available nationwide by end of February. Named after one of the Lone Star State’s most beautiful rivers, the 2024 Guadalupe Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey will enter the market with a total of 10,500 bottles available including the first 1,000 to be claimed on release day at the distillery. In its fourth release, the story of Guadalupe kicked off in 2015 when Garrison Brothers procured a local winery’s decades-old port casks to age 4-year-old bourbon.

Shortly after, Garrison Brothers Master Distiller Donnis Todd started sourcing for a more expansive port cask bourbon project. The magic maturation combination comes from four years in white American oak casks followed by two years in tawny port casks sourced from Portugal.

As with every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon, Guadalupe is handcrafted from grain to glass at the distillery in Hye, Texas. This limited release bourbon is bottled at 107 proof and is made with a sweet mash of number one food-grade corn, soft red winter wheat and barley, all sourced from Texas. It is proofed down with naturally sourced rainwater captured at the distillery. Every bottle of Guadalupe is numbered and hand dipped in bronze color wax to finish. A sensuous, creamy liquid, Guadalupe’s tasting notes include berry fruit, ripe plums, strawberry butter on flaky morning biscuits, toasted coffee bean notes, chocolate, and cinnamon.

“Garrison Brothers Guadalupe 2024 release is a bold beautiful bourbon that demonstrates the symphony of amazing Texas sized temperature swings in Hye paired with four years in white American oak casks then two more years in port casks,” shares Master Distiller Donnis Todd.

The 2023 Guadalupe received high praise and awards including Best in Show and Platinum at the TAG Global Spirits Awards as well as Spirit of the Year, Best Multi-Barrel Whiskey and Platinum at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge. The 2023 release also took home Platinum awards from ASCOT Awards and Monterey International Wine & Spirits Competition; Double Gold from the New York International Spirits Competition; Gold from Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition, International Craft Spirits Competition, Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, and the SIP Awards where it also earned the Consumers’ Choice Award.

Garrison Brothers Straight Bourbon Whiskey is sold nationwide at fine liquor stores and served at key restaurants and bars. Guadalupe 2024 suggested retail is $149.99. For more information and to find Guadalupe, go to www.garrisonbros.com.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 18,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon normally sells out within hours of its release.

Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon, bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

In 2023, Garrison Brothers Distillery, was named Distillery of the Year and presented with the prestigious Bubble Cap award by the American Distilling Institute. Garrison Brothers’ Guadalupe was awarded Platinum at the 2022 ASCOT Awards as well as at the Monterey International Wine & Spirits Competition also taking home the 2022 Spirit of the Year. Guadalupe continued to take home Gold awards in 2022 including: San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, Spirits International Prestige Awards (SIP), Denver International Spirits Competition and TAG Global Spirits Awards. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021, Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre was awarded a Double Gold Medal along with one Silver Medal for Single Barrel and three Bronze Medals. At the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show in 2021, taking 1st place for their Cowboy Bourbon.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.