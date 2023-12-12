2023 Gift Guide: Impress the Bourbon Drinker On Your List With These Five Texas Bourbons

Kristin Barclay
Blackland Distillery whiskey bottles
Photo credit Blackland Distillery

If you don’t have at least one bottle of Texas whiskey in your bar, you’re officially on the naughty list. Sure, some of the classic bourbons are made in Kentucky, but Texas distilleries are producing some of my favorite ones to enjoy and gift. Whether you’re shopping for someone in the state or across the country, here are some of our favorite Texas whiskeys to share this holiday season.

Blackland Distilling Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon 

Texas Pecan Brown Sugar bottle
Photo credit Blackland Distilling

Before trying the pecan brown sugar bourbon from Blackland Distilling in Ft. Worth, I was skeptical and concerned it would taste too sweet and artificial. Instead, my taste buds were impressed with the smooth blend of flavors. The Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon from Blackland Distilling is the perfect choice for the bourbon lover or novice. It was love at first sip, as it’s smooth, sweet, and the perfect pour for any occasion. Serve it neat, sip it cold or warm, or use it as an ingredient in your favorite cocktail. Grab two bottles, one for yourself and one for a friend. And check out Blackland Distilling in Ft. Worth; they have a few gift packages available to purchase.

Garrison Brothers Honeydew

HoneyDew 2022
Photo credit Garrison Brothers

I have yet to have a bourbon from Garrison Brothers I haven’t fallen in love with, and the Honeydew is another winner. Whenever anyone who enjoys bourbon visits us from out of state, Garrison Brothers is the first bourbon I share with them. The Honeydew is as smooth as the Burleson wildflower honey it’s made with. This bourbon is so easy to drink it should come with a warning label. Garrison Brothers Master Distiller transformed used bourbon barrels into small, wooden cubes immersed in honey. They absorbed the honey and let the bourbon soak up those delicious honey flavors every day for seven months. The result is the best honey bourbon I’ve ever tasted and a perfect bottle to give or receive.

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

Garrison Brothers small batch bourbon bottle
Photo credit Garrison Brothers

Winner, winner, bourbon dinner. Garrison Brothers Small Batch bourbon is one of my all-time favorite Texas bourbons. Whenever I talk bourbon with out-of-state friends, I ask, ‘Have you tried Garrison Brothers?’ While some of my friends have scoffed that Texas can produce bourbon worth bragging about, a taste of Garrison Brothers quiets their doubts immediately. It’s a premium 94-proof bourbon. The San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge scored 97 points.

Still Austin Whiskey Cask Strength Bourbon

cask strength bourbon bottle
Photo credit Still Austin Whiskey

Pick up a bottle of Still Austin Whiskey Cask Strength bourbon for the bourbon drinker who likes a bourbon poured neat. This bourbon is another favorite because of its flavor profile. It’s sweet with a bit of kick. Initially a limited edition, its so popular Still Austin added it to their regular lineup.

Balcones Texas Blue Corn Bourbon

Balcones blue corn bottle

Another one of my all-time favorite Texas bourbons comes from Balcones Distilling.  Balcones Texas Blue Corn Bourbon is 100% made from grain to glass in Texas. Its star ingredient is Texas-grown and roasted blue corn. It has a bold and complex flavor that makes it unique.

Remember to check out our other spirits gift guide for more suggestions and please drink responsibly.

Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
