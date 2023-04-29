Local Cocktail Competition, May 9: Garrison Brothers Bartender Face-Off Presented by Local Yocal BBQ & Grill

Facebook

Garrison Brothers Bartender Face-Off will be taking place at Local Yocal BBQ & Grill where guests are invited to watch local bartenders go head-to-head in a competition for the best cocktail using Garrison Brothers bourbon. The Grand Prize is tickets to the AT&T Byron Nelson, as well as $200 and a bottle of Garrison Brothers Small Batch.

Garrison Brothers co-founder Charlie Garrison and Garrison Brothers North Texas Market Manager Hunter Hein will be on site as the judges and to share all things Garrison Brothers with the crowd.

In addition to the exciting competition action, there will be live music, great food, exclusive cocktails, neat pours and RAFFLE including the chance to win a pair of tickets to AT&T Byron Nelson too!

Tickets are $50 and include: valet parking, 3 exclusive cocktail samples, Garrison Brothers neat tasting/sampling, complimentary bites and passed appetizers.

Doors open at 6P, competition starts at 7P. To purchase tickets, visit: bit.ly/GB-BartenderFaceOff