TWC Launches MyTXCareer App to Connect Texans with Career Pathways

Free MyTXCareer App Now Available for Download in the App Store and on Google Play

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has launched a new mobile app to help Texans explore potential career pathways and discover step-by-step resources to achieve their goals. With the launch of MyTXCareer app, job seekers can now find personalized occupation matches and recommended career paths based on their skills, interests, and experience.

“The continued growth of Texas’ record-breaking economy creates opportunities for Texans to advance their careers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The MyTXCareer app will be an important tool for Texans to discover potential career paths and match to a job opportunity with a Texas employer.”

MyTXCareer app is a free resource designed to guide users to potential careers through three easy steps: browse occupations, explore pathways, and get support. While browsing occupations, users can view the average salary for the position, job demand, and position descriptions.

“The MyTXCareer app will help Texans unlock potential opportunities and discover career pathways in high-demand industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “I encourage job seekers and people wanting a career change to download the app and begin to build the skills needed for a new career in the Lone Star State.”

Users can take a career personality quiz, and add their career goals, education, work experience, and skills. The app provides several possible career paths and information about resources and training. Users can request more information, which will connect them with their local Workforce Solutions office and TWC’s TX Credential Connect team.

“The launch of MyTXCareer app is great news for Texas employers because it helps them hire people who are passionate about what they do in the best state in the nation,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “This is one of the many innovative services TWC provides to make sure skilled workers are available for Texas employers who need them.”

MyTXCareer is available for download in the App Store and on Google Play for iOS and Android mobile phones. The application is provided free to users and does not include advertising or in-app purchases.