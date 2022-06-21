Galleria Dallas honors Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

Facebook

Galleria Dallas will partner with the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra (GDYO) July 1-27. The GDYO is celebrating its 50 years anniversary after being formed in 1972.

The GDYO Gallery Wall will be located across from Sephora on Level 1 of the center from July 1-27. The wall features a by-the-numbers look at GDYO’s impact over the past 50 years. The organization currently serves over 465 youth from across 50 cities in the Metroplex, splitting them into 10 ensemble groups.

The mission of GDYO is to inspire and cultivate excellence in youth through music education, ensemble building and performance opportunities.

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 50th anniversary with the Gallery Wall in Galleria Dallas,” said Cathy Hernandez, GDYO’s executive director. “This is one way we can spread our mission of empowering youth through music to the entire community.”

Galleria Dallas is located at 13350 Dallas Parkway, and the Gallery Wall is across from Sephora. Admission to the exhibit is free.

“Galleria Dallas is a longtime supporter of the arts and arts education,” said Galleria Dallas Director of Marketing Megan Townsend. “We’re proud to celebrate GDYO and their work to elevate the caliber of musical performance for youth here in North Texas.”

Galleria Dallas

GDYO

The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, was founded in 1972 by a group of parents, educators, and musicians who valued music education and the outcomes it could provide. The program cultivates learning and creativity, as well as social and motivational skills in over 465 talented young musicians, performing in nine ensembles. GDYO musicians socialize with a diverse group of highly talented peers from over 50 communities in the Metroplex, as well as interacting with professionals from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Dallas Wind Symphony and multiple other local music ensembles.