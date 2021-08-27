Facebook

“My Voice My Story” display is presented by Texas Women’s Foundation (TWF) at Dallas Galleria Sept. 4-30. TWF has been a leading driver of meaningful social and economic change for women, girls and families in Texas since its founding in 1989. The nonprofit is partnering with Galleria Dallas and the Dallas Mavericks with the display.

TWF President and CEO Roslyn Dawson Thompson said, “The interactive exhibit highlights how we can use our voices and our stories to build community. Its colorful display features icons of communications, including a megaphone and picket sign, that are designed to encourage guests to take selfies, and share their stories using the hashtag #myvoicemystory.”

My Voice My Story

Everyone sharing that hashtag is entered in a drawing for a chance to win a signed jersey by Dallas Maverick All Star Luka Dončić. Guests also have an opportunity to register for Texas Women’s Foundation’s 36th Annual Luncheon, presented by the Dallas Mavericks. The luncheon is being held virtually at 12 noon on Sept. 30.

In honor of the anniversary, luncheon tickets are $36 and include access to a conversation between bestselling authors Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give) and Cleo Wade (Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life and Where to Begin). The conversation is moderated by Laysha Ward, executive vice president and chief external engagement officer of Target, the Luncheon’s speaker sponsor.

Texas Women’s Foundation

Dawson Thompson added, “Texas Women’s Foundation is committed to being a powerful change agent across the state and has funded millions of dollars toward the improvement of the lives of women, girls and therefore communities. Partnerships such as this one with Galleria Dallas and the Dallas Mavericks are important to us as we engage the community and reach out to improve inclusiveness in North Texas.”

In addition to the exhibit, the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Women’s Foundation representatives invite customers to join them Sept. 9 from 4 -6 p.m. Learn more about the organizations’ work in building inclusive communities, plus a chance to get Mav’s swag.

Dallas Mavericks

“The Dallas Mavericks are committed to building community with inclusivity, equity and partnerships that bring women to the table and give them a voice,” said Cynt Marshall, the Dallas Mavericks CEO. “This commitment aligns perfectly with the aims and objectives of Texas Women’s Foundation, and that is why we are proud to serve as the presenting sponsor for this year’s annual luncheon.”

The Galleria Dallas exhibit is a part of the shopping center’s ongoing commitment to community and to creating opportunities for area nonprofits to engage with the public through installations and events at the center.