Judge Clay Jenkins’ Fifth Annual “You’re Hired Job Fest”

Over 3,000 Jobs Available Immediately

DALLAS, Texas —Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, will host the 5th Annual ‘You’re Hired Job Fest” on Thursday, June 23 from 9am-1pm at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75215 (free parking available on-site).

With over 60 employers signed up and over 3,000 jobs available, job seekers will have the opportunity to visit with several highly-motivated, renowned companies and apply for good living wage jobs. These positions include opportunities in logistics, education, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, hospitality, and more with employers such as Dallas College, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Parkland Hospital, Dallas County and the City of Dallas. Many of these great companies have an immediate need for employees due to the demands on their industry. Come find out about the competitive wages and the possibility for tuition reimbursement and other benefits.

“For the fifth annual ‘Judge Jenkins’ You’re Hired Job Fest’ we’re back in person at Gilley’s Dallas with over 60 employers ready to meet you and get you a great job. This is your chance to claim a job in logistics with some of the top logistics companies in North America offering competitive benefits or from many other companies who are hiring thousands of workers for living-wage jobs averaging over $17 an hour. ‘Come See Clay’ and get yourself a new job, a job upgrade, or a job with healthcare and tuition assistance benefits,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas operates eight centers across Dallas County with a full-time team dedicated to helping citizens find meaningful employment along with opportunities for job training, workplace education, child-care and educational initiatives.