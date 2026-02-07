Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day Offers in DFW

Facebook

There’s no excuse not to celebrate Galentine’s and/or Valentine’s Day in DFW, with so many offers from area restaurants, museums, and other venues. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner for two, or fun with your BFF or family, these DFW venues have you covered.

DFW Torchy’s Tacos is offering an easy, no-stress Valentine’s Day date Feb. 14, with a dinner-for-two deal that rings in at just $20, free churros deal and new monthly specials. Available now through March 3, Torchy’s 2 for $20 “Double Feature” is a shareable, crave-worthy spread made for casual Valentine’s plans: six of Torchy’s signature street tacos, Mexican rice, refried pinto beans and two fountain drinks. It’s perfect for a low-key Valentine’s celebration or even a Galentine’s Day friend date.

To sweeten the deal, Torchy’s Rewards members can score free scratch-made churros with dulce de leche dipping sauce all Valentine’s weekend long (Friday-Sunday), because no date night is complete without dessert. February also brings new limited-time menu items, available now through the end of the month.

Valentine’s Day at the Kimbell Art Museum

This Valentine’s Day eve, Feb. 13, friends and significant others alike can enjoy a laid-back evening of art, music, and connection at the Kimbell Art Museum. During Happy Hour (5-7 p.m.) in the Kimbell Café, guests will enjoy live music by Allegro Guitar Society. Beer, wine, nonalcoholic drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase. Members receive a 10% discount on beverages during Happy Hours.

Kimbell Casual Friday is a monthly, interactive museum experience that highlights fresh approaches to exploring art through interactive discussions, sketching, and the occasional friendly competition. For this Valentine’s Day edition, the theme will be To Have and to Hold. Participants will plan the ultimate destination wedding—with music, venues, and menus inspired by masterpieces in the Kimbell’s permanent collection. Bring your friends or significant other and a sense of adventure.

As a gift to make the evening special, pick up your Kimbell-themed valentines, which feature tongue-in-cheek renditions of works of art from the museum’s renowned collection. Museum openm until 8 p.m.; free parking available on site at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth.

Yardbird Valentine’s Day in DFW

This Valentine’s Day, Yardbird is offering a signature, a la carte menu exclusively on February 14. The menu items include indulgent standouts like House Ricotta Gnocchi with lobster and saffron broth, Marry Me Chicken with sun-dried tomatoes and rigatoni, and a Chocolate Strawberry Mousse Cake to end the evening on a sweet note. Toast the night with festive cocktails including the Kentucky Kiss, a bourbon-forward sip made for the occasion, a Raspberry Chocolate Espresso Martini, or a celebratory pour of champagne. Reservations are now open and encouraged at runchickenrun.com.

VALENTINE SPECIALS AT CINCO COCINAS

Mico Rodriguez’s Food Nation Cinco Cocins at 4711 Maple Ave. in the Dallas Medical District offers Valentine weekend specials (Feb. 13, 14 & 15). Find ValentineBites at the independent kitchens including Sals Pizza, Otra Vez (Mexican) and Picazo (Sushi & Poke). Bar Mico will feature $5 short Margaritas, a Special Valentine Happy Hour Menu, and live music. Food Nation Cinco Cocinas is a food hall of five independent kitchens serving different cuisines accompanied by an adjoining cocktail lounge, Bar Mico, featuring live music and a large patio. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Allen Premium Outlets and Fire Wheel Town Center

Special offers from these Garland malls are featured for both Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day. On Friday, Feb. 13, 2 to 7 p.m., bring your bestie to Kate Spade at Allen Premium Outlets for sips and snacks, a sketch artist, and more. On Feb. 14 Side Quest Arcade features a full day of unlimited arcade play, Mario Movie screenings, and themed costume contests plus snacks and prizes for $10.99. Ferah Tex Med features a four-course Chef’s menu Feb. 13-Feb. 15, dine-in only, $150 per couple.

Maple Leaf Diner

The popular Canadian diner is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a limited-time lineup of festive and colorful drinks now through Feb. 15. Specials include: Cupid’s Caramel Latte (Returning favorite) – $7.50. Espresso and caramel syrup with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and Valentine’s sprinkles. Valentine’s Glitter Mimosa (Returning favorite) – $8 Champagne and cranberry juice with a pink or red sanding sugar rim and edible glitter. Strawberry Shortcake Soda (NEW) – $6.50. Strawberry and vanilla syrups, Sprite, and heavy cream, topped with whipped cream and Valentine’s sprinkles.

