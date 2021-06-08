Full I-635 Mainlane Closure at Greenville Ave. June 12 to Perform Bridge Work

Facebook

DALLAS – All lanes of both eastbound and westbound I-635 at Greenville Avenue will be closed on the evening of Saturday, June 12. The closure is required to perform a partial bridge demo of the Greenville Avenue overpass bridge at I-635.

Street closures at Markville Drive and Greenville Avenue will also be required, in addition to several ramp closures. Both directions of mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads during the scheduled work.

Saturday, June 12

The following will be closed overnight beginning on the listed times. All closures will be restored by noon on Sunday, June 13.

(Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of eastbound I-635 at Greenville Avenue.

DETOUR: Eastbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Greenville Avenue (Exit 18A) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp between Greenville Avenue and Abrams Road.

(Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of westbound I-635 at Greenville Avenue.

DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Greenville Avenue (Exit 18A) and remain on the frontage road to access either the entrance ramp after Greenville Avenue (on the left) or the frontage road ramp to northbound and southbound US 75 (on the right).

(Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of the eastbound I-635 TEXpress Lanes prior to US 75 will be closed. Traffic will be directed to exit at Coit Road onto the mainlanes.

(Closed at 8 p.m.) The entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 from northbound and southbound US 75.

DETOUR: Drivers must use the direct connector exit towards Greenville Avenue and travel through the intersection to access the entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 located past the Greenville Avenue intersection.

(Closed at 8 p.m.) The entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 at TI Boulevard.

DETOUR: Drivers will be detoured along Valley View Lane and the westbound I-635 frontage road toward the US 75 U-Turn to access the eastbound I-635 frontage road. From there, drivers will continue toward the entrance ramp just past Greenville Avenue.

(Closed at 7 p.m.) All lanes of Greenville Avenue at I-635.

DETOUR: Northbound and southbound Greenville Avenue traffic will use Forest Lane, Abrams Road and Walnut Street to access Greenville Avenue.

(Closed at 7 p.m.) Markville Drive at the eastbound I-635 frontage road.

DETOUR: Drivers will be detoured south on Greenville Avenue to access Markville Drive on the left. To access eastbound I-635, drivers will continue south on Greenville Avenue and turn left on Forest Lane to access the Forest Lane entrance ramp.