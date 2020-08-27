Bring The Family (Tent) And Camp Out In Mansfield

Family Camp Out In Mansfield

Mansfield- Have your children been begging you to go camping this summer? Maybe you tried to plan a family camping trip but the nearby campgrounds were all full. This summer campgrounds have been more popular than ever, and getting a spot has often been difficult. So, if you’re ready for a fun camping trip, without a long drive out of the city, check out Mansfield’s Family City Campout.

On September 5, 2020, Mansfield is hosting a campout at the McClendon Park East. This BYOT- bring your own tent, family event is full of fun activities. Take an urban nature walk, participate in nocturnal animal lessons, win prizes, enjoy a boxed dinner from Raising Cane’s, and play a Goose Chase game. You must pre-register to participate, and pre-registration is required by 9 AM on September 4th. Pre-registration required for all ages, including parents.

Dinner will be a box meal from Raising Cane’s:

Age 12 years and younger:

The Kids Combo (2 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Cane’s Sauce, Kid’s Drink – 12 oz.& Activity)

Age 13 years and over:The Box Combo (4 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Coleslaw, Cane’s Sauce, Texas Toast & Regular Drink – 22 oz.)

What You Need To Know:

Bring: A tent, cooler, snacks, water, family board games, camp chair, and breakfast plans for Sunday morning. No fires are allowed, so if you’re craving s’mores, bring your own dessert that doesn’t require cooking. Download the Star App and Goose Chase app.

There is a fee involved and you do need a reservation. Call the Mansfield Activities Center at (817) 728-3680 with any questions.

What a fun way to make new memories with the family without trekking out of town or through the woods. Maybe camping in a city park can be a hot new trend, and a great way to meet other families in the area. Hurry and register while spots are still available. We look forward to seeing your photos.

