Cedar Hill ISD Longhorns to Face Richardson Pearce in Playoffs

(Cedar Hill, TX) The Cedar Hill High School varsity Longhorns take on Richardson Pearce Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Coppell High School’s Echols Field, 185 West Parkway Blvd. in Coppell. Purchase tickets in the district athletics office, 1 Longhorn Blvd., Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. – noon or 1 – 4 p.m. Purchase tickets on Friday 8 a.m. – noon or 1 – 3 p.m.

If you’re planning to attend and support the CHISD Longhorns, make sure you know the bag policy for Echols Field.

Driving Directions

From 121 exit Denton Tap Road and head south. Pass Andy Brown Park West and turn right on Parkway Blvd. Make the first left onto Cowboy Dr. and into the CHS parking lot. The stadium is located on the backside of the parking lot.

From LBJ (I-635) exit Beltline and head north. Beltline turns into Denton Tap Road in Coppell. After Sandy Lake Rd., turn left at Parkway Blvd. Make the first left onto Cowboy Dr. and into the CHS parking lot. The stadium is located on the backside of the parking lot.

Tickets cost $6 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets cost $8 at the gate for everyone. Students can ride a fan bus for $7, which includes a ticket, pizza and ride to the game.

Free Cedar Hill Playoff T-shirt

The early bird gets….a Cedar Hill playoff t-shirt. Well that is the first 100 guests attending Friday’s pep rally which begins at 4:30 in the MORNING. Cedar Hill has won eight straight games and looks to continue their streak with a victory over Richardson Pearce.

Cedar Hill ISD is inviting the community to a playoff pep rally with DFW CBS 11 on Friday November 15 from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. in the Cedar Hill High School gym. The Red Army Band, cheerleaders, highsteppers, campus principals, Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson and Mayor Stephen Mason are scheduled to attend the pep rally; the first 100 guests will receive a free playoff t-shirt.

