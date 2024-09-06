Fort Worth shopping center offers beekeeper workshops, bee-themed activities and family fun

Facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas (Sept. 5, 2024) – Tanger Outlets Forth Worth is buzzing with excitement for a sweet workshop in honor of National Honey Month and the shopping destination’s pollinator friends – more than 15,000 honeybees! Tanger Fort Worth is the proud home of an Alvéole rooftop bee hive and is hosting a free, in-person workshop and event where visitors can enjoy fun, educational, bee-themed activities, perfect for the whole family.

Tanger Fort Worth will host the community event on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with the “From Hive to Honey Jar” workshop taking place from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Guests can also browse a collection of hyper-local honey for sale, benefitting the Texas Tree Foundation. The festivities will include a beekeeper meet-and-greet, balloon creations, games, trivia and more.

WHAT: ​ Honey Bee Workshop at Tanger Fort Worth

​Activities include a beekeeper meet-and-greet, crafts, games, trivia and more

WHEN: ​ Saturday, Sept. 21

​11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

​From Hive to Honey Jar Workshop from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: ​ Tanger Fort Worth

​In the Center Court near Polo Ralph Lauren

​15853 North Freeway

​Fort Worth, TX 76177

MORE INFO: ​ This workshop has limited availability so a reservation is required. Please email Bella.Noe@tanger.com if you would like to attend.

Visit the bees’ online profile at MY HIVE. To learn more about this and other upcoming events, visit tanger.com/fortworth – and connect on Facebook and Instagram.