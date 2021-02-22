Forbes Names Bass Pro Shops One of America’s Best Employers

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Independent survey ranks outdoor company in the top 10 among America’s 500 largest firms

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Bass Pro Shops is once again being recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers. The outdoor company ranked number nine out of 500 employers that qualified for the award, ranking ahead of respected companies including Google, Disney, Lowe’s, Target and Amazon, among others.

The results are based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in U.S. locations. Employees were asked open-ended questions about their employer.

“Our friendly, knowledgeable and passionate team members have rightly earned the reputation as, ‘World’s Foremost Outfitters’ for their incredible commitment to helping our customers connect to nature,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris. “We are honored to receive this recognition as we strive to take care of our Outfitters as well as they take care of our customers.”

Treating team members like family

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has cultivated a remarkable culture with a pioneering spirit built on fundamental respect and genuine appreciation for its team members, who are treated as members of an “outdoor family.” The company offers a series of industry-leading perks and benefits including generous discounts up to 45 percent on merchandise. Outfitters also enjoy flexible hours, holiday and vacation pay, paid leave, and health and retirement programs, among other benefits.

During the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company implemented a series of measures to protect and support its team members including implementing safety measures while extending additional benefits and paid time off. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s also awarded its team members with significant cash bonuses throughout the company in response to Outfitters’ unprecedented efforts to help customers get outside in the wake of the pandemic.

Nationally recognized for excellence

The award is the latest honor in a growing list of accolades in recent years:

In 2020, Newsweek recognized Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s was recognized with “America’s Best-In-State Customer Service” awards.

Bass Pro Shops ranked as the No. 3 Most Reputable Retailer in North America in 2019 by Reputation.com, measuring the most reputable brands in the world for overall customer experience.

In 2018, the National Retail Federation named Bass Pro Shops as the No. 2 “Hottest Retailer in America.”

In 2017, Forbes named Bass Pro Shops as one of “America’s Most Reputable Companies” in recognition of the public’s trust in the organization.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is currently hiring for open positions in its retail locations, distribution centers, call centers, manufacturing plants, resort destinations and at Base Camp in Springfield, Missouri. More information can be found at basspro.com/careers.

