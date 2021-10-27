Methodist Midlothian Adds da Vinci Robotic Surgical System

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center has announced the addition of robotic surgical technology — called the da Vinci Surgical System — to better serve patients in the region.

The first procedure utilizing the new technology at Methodist Midlothian was performed on October 22 by Ivan Cruz Jr., MD and surgeon on the hospital’s medical staff. A 29-year-old patient came through the emergency department with severe abdominal pain and it was soon discovered she would need her gallbladder removed. Dr. Cruz and the surgical team were proud to make history in Midlothian and care for the patient using the new robot.

“Robotic surgery represents the next stage of growth and innovation for the hospital, allowing us to perform minimally invasive operations and improve patient care,” said Dr. Cruz. “This technology is a great benefit to the healthcare team performing the operation, which turns into benefits for the patients.”

da Vinci Robot

The da Vinci ‘robot’ gives surgeons the ability to control the movements of instruments, with a magnified, high-definition view of the operation, and translating the tiniest of hand movements into the movements of surgical instruments at the site. In the end, the high tech tool enhances the surgeon’s precision and ability to operate in very specific, defined way for improved patient outcomes.

The robotic surgical system is used by physicians to help reduce a patient’s recovery time, create smaller incisions, minimize scarring. and reduce blood loss with fewer transfusions.

“This is a very experienced team, having performed many robotic surgeries together at Methodist Mansfield,” said Jary Ganske, Administrator at Methodist Midlothian. “We are excited to bring this surgical option to patients in Midlothian and continue to provide trusted care.”

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

With the opening of Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, north Ellis County residents don’t have to travel far for advanced, quality, healthcare. Midlothian-area families now have access to a range of diverse medical services.

Together with independently practicing physicians, the hospital’s areas of focus include surgery, emergency care, women’s services, orthopedics, cardiology, imaging, oncology, and more.

The new emergency department includes 16 beds and gives residents timely care that’s supported by additional hospital services when needed. For women in the area, Methodist Midlothian offers complete care all in one place, including women’s imaging and a dedicated labor and delivery unit.

“By increasing access to healthcare services, more residents can get care without having to leave their community, family, or support system,” says Jary Ganske, administrator and vice president of Methodist Midlothian.

Through its two operating suites, the hospital is designed to support many surgical procedures—from general surgery to advanced orthopedic care. For some conditions, residents will have minimally invasive surgical options. Often these less-invasive procedures help speed recovery and get residents back to daily living faster.

Inpatient Care

Currently, Methodist Midlothian has 46 licensed beds for inpatient care. However, the hospital also has plans to support the projected growth in Midlothian and the surrounding areas. The five-story building includes shell space for future expansion, including 37 additional beds.

Along with a full-service acute care hospital, the medical center’s 67-acre campus also includes a medical office building. By bringing hospital and outpatient care together on a single campus, residents now have one convenient location for their healthcare needs close to home.

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center is located at 1201 E. US 287 in Midlothian. For information, call 469-846-2000.