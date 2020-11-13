Methodist Midlothian Hospital Is Now Open

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center Is Open

Midlothian, TX—What some longtime Midlothian residents once described as a “sleepy little town”, is growing at a rapid rate. With the growth, comes the need for more infrastructure to support the increase in residents. The much anticipated Methodist Midlothian is now open, adding 46 beds to the county and 8 ICU beds.

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center opened its doors this week, becoming the first hospital in the history of this Ellis County community. Methodist Midlothian is now the 12th hospital owned by or affiliated with Methodist Health System.

Located on a 67-acre campus just off US 287, the five-story, 200,000-square-foot medical center will feature a range of services, from emergency care and advanced surgery to labor and delivery. The campus will also include a 45,000-square-foot medical office building.

“Our new hospital is all about serving the health and well-being of our neighbors,” says Jary Ganske, Administrator of Methodist Midlothian. “We’re honored by the trust this vibrant community has placed in us.”

More Jobs in Midlothian

The $175 million dollar facility will be one of Midlothian’s largest employers and is expected to create 300 new jobs by the end of its first year of operation.

“We know this is an exciting week for Midlothian as it gets its very first hospital,” said Jim Scoggin, Chief Executive Officer, Methodist Health System. “It is an equally special time for Methodist Midlothian and Methodist Health System as we proudly join the Midlothian community as it newest neighbor.”

“Our hospital will open with 46 beds and an ability to grow to 80 beds rapidly, when necessary,” says Pam Stoyanoff, Methodist Health System President and Chief Operating Officer. “With 28 acres of undeveloped land, we have plenty of room to expand for years to come.”

Before Methodist Midlothian hospital opened, many residents would drive to their facility in Mansfield for emergency care. We’re thrilled to have a closer option for emergency treatment, but hope we won’t need them anytime soon. For information about jobs at the new hospital, visit the Methodist Health System careers page.

Laser Show at Methodist Midlothian

Next week the hospital will celebrate their opening in a socially distanced way with a laser light show nightly from 6-10 pm. You’ll be able to view the nightly laser light show from the Methodist Midlothian hospital parking lot. So, load the car, bring your own popcorn, and drive over to see the show.

