Holiday Cocktail Recipes For Everyone-Naughty & Nice

Are you entertaining for the holidays or just looking to try a new drink recipe at home? Well we have some great holiday cocktail recipes to share using vodka, brandy, and whisky. So, whether you’ve been naughty or nice, like your liquor mixed or just over ice, give these a try.
For the Fancy One
CÎROC French 75
Makes One Serving
Ingredients:
1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
Champagne
Glassware: Flute glass
Garnish: Lemon twist
Preparation: Add 1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy, 0.5 oz lemon juice and 0.5 oz simple syrup in a shaker. Add ice and shake well until everything is chilled. Strain into a flute glass and garnish with lemon twist. Top with champagne.
For the Intellectual One
Classic Negroni
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
1 oz Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky
.5 oz Sweet Vermouth
.5 oz Italian Apéritif
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Fresh Orange Peel
Preparation: Combine Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Whisky, sweet vermouth, and Italian aperitif into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well.
Strain contents into a Rocks glass over one large, square ice cube.
Garnish with fresh orange peel.
For The Timeless One
Old Parr Aged 18 Years Neat or On The Rocks
Ingredient:
2 oz Old Parr Aged 18 Years
Ice (Optional)
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Preparation: Pour Old Parr Aged 18 Year into rocks glass (over ice, optional).
*Only available in FL, MA, NJ, NY, TX, and DE
For the Sweet and Sour Lover
CÎROC Holiday Appletini
Ingredients:
1.5 oz CÎROC Apple
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.75 oz Simple Syrup
Glassware: Coupe Glass
Garnish: Apple Slices
Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with apple slices.
For the Winter Lover
CÎROC Frost Martini
Ingredients:
1.5 oz CÎROC Vodka
.75 oz Blanc vermouth
.75 oz Dry vermouth
Lemon twist
Frozen grape
Glassware: Coupe Glass
Garnish: Lemon twist
Preparation: Add CÎROC Vodka, Blanc vermouth, and Dry vermouth into a shaker filled with ice. Shake well. Strain into a coupe and garnish.
For The Cacao Lover
CÎROC Very Special Creme de la Creme
Ingredients:
1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy
1 oz white creme de cacao
1 oz heavy cream
Glassware: coupe glass
Garnish: grated nutmeg
Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake well. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg.
For the Sweet Tooth
Pecan Vanilla Dessert
Makes 12 Servings
Ingredients:
For Pecan Spiced Whisky:
1 cup toasted pecans
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups Buchanan’s Special Reserve 18 YO Scotch Whisky
Infuse for 2 days for optimal flavor
For brown sugar simple syrup
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup water
For toasted pecans
1 cup pecans
1 tablespoon melted butter
¼ teaspoon sea salt
For cinnamon cold foam
½ cup half & half
1 teaspoon brown sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
2 oz pecan-spiced whisky
1 oz Irish cream liqueur
3 oz milk
½ oz brown sugar simple syrup
Cinnamon cold foam
1 Teaspoon Maple Syrup
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Cinnamon
Preparation:
Toasted Pecans:
1. In a bowl, add pecans, butter and sea salt. Mix together to coat evenly.
2. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spread pecans to a single layer.
3. Bake at 350F for 7-10 minutes, until toasted.
Brown sugar simple syrup:
1. Combine water and brown sugar into a saucepan and boil.
2. Reduce heat and simmer for at least 15 minutes.
Spiced-Pecan Whisky:
1. Place toasted pecans and vanilla bean in a jar with a lid.
2. Pour Buchanan’s Whisky over pecans. Place on the lid and swirl gently to mix.
3. Close with lid and swirly gently to combine.
4. At room temperature, allow Buchanan’s to infuse for at least two days. For stronger flavor, infuse longer.
Cinnamon cold foam:
Add half & half, cinnamon and brown sugar to a bowl. Mix together and froth with a hand mixer.
Final cocktail:
1. In a rocks glass, add whisky, Irish cream, milk, simply syrup and stir.
2.Top with cinnamon cold foam.