Holiday Cocktail Recipes For Everyone-Naughty & Nice

Are you entertaining for the holidays or just looking to try a new drink recipe at home? Well we have some great holiday cocktail recipes to share using vodka, brandy, and whisky. So, whether you’ve been naughty or nice, like your liquor mixed or just over ice, give these a try.

For the Fancy One

CÎROC French 75

Makes One Serving

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Champagne

Glassware: Flute glass

Garnish: Lemon twist

Preparation: Add 1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy, 0.5 oz lemon juice and 0.5 oz simple syrup in a shaker. Add ice and shake well until everything is chilled. Strain into a flute glass and garnish with lemon twist. Top with champagne.

For the Intellectual One

Classic Negroni

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1 oz Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky

.5 oz Sweet Vermouth

.5 oz Italian Apéritif

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Fresh Orange Peel

Preparation: Combine Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Whisky, sweet vermouth, and Italian aperitif into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well.

Strain contents into a Rocks glass over one large, square ice cube.

Garnish with fresh orange peel.

For The Timeless One

Old Parr Aged 18 Years Neat or On The Rocks

Ingredient:

2 oz Old Parr Aged 18 Years

Ice (Optional)

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Pour Old Parr Aged 18 Year into rocks glass (over ice, optional).

*Only available in FL, MA, NJ, NY, TX, and DE

For the Sweet and Sour Lover

CÎROC Holiday Appletini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC Apple

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz Simple Syrup

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Garnish: Apple Slices

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with apple slices.

For the Winter Lover

CÎROC Frost Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC Vodka

.75 oz Blanc vermouth

.75 oz Dry vermouth

Lemon twist

Frozen grape

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Garnish: Lemon twist

Preparation: Add CÎROC Vodka, Blanc vermouth, and Dry vermouth into a shaker filled with ice. Shake well. Strain into a coupe and garnish.

For The Cacao Lover

CÎROC Very Special Creme de la Creme

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy

1 oz white creme de cacao

1 oz heavy cream

Glassware: coupe glass

Garnish: grated nutmeg

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake well. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

For the Sweet Tooth

Pecan Vanilla Dessert

Makes 12 Servings

Ingredients:

For Pecan Spiced Whisky:

1 cup toasted pecans

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups Buchanan’s Special Reserve 18 YO Scotch Whisky

Infuse for 2 days for optimal flavor

For brown sugar simple syrup

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup water

For toasted pecans

1 cup pecans

1 tablespoon melted butter

¼ teaspoon sea salt

For cinnamon cold foam

½ cup half & half

1 teaspoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

2 oz pecan-spiced whisky

1 oz Irish cream liqueur

3 oz milk

½ oz brown sugar simple syrup

Cinnamon cold foam

1 Teaspoon Maple Syrup

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Cinnamon

Preparation:

Toasted Pecans:

1. In a bowl, add pecans, butter and sea salt. Mix together to coat evenly.

2. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spread pecans to a single layer.

3. Bake at 350F for 7-10 minutes, until toasted.

Brown sugar simple syrup:

1. Combine water and brown sugar into a saucepan and boil.

2. Reduce heat and simmer for at least 15 minutes.

Spiced-Pecan Whisky:

1. Place toasted pecans and vanilla bean in a jar with a lid.

2. Pour Buchanan’s Whisky over pecans. Place on the lid and swirl gently to mix.

3. Close with lid and swirly gently to combine.

4. At room temperature, allow Buchanan’s to infuse for at least two days. For stronger flavor, infuse longer.

Cinnamon cold foam:

Add half & half, cinnamon and brown sugar to a bowl. Mix together and froth with a hand mixer.

Final cocktail:

1. In a rocks glass, add whisky, Irish cream, milk, simply syrup and stir.

2.Top with cinnamon cold foam.