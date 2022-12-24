Fire Grounds Coffee Company Delivers Coffee to Lewisville PD

Facebook

Fire Grounds Coffee Company teamed up with MyClick Insurance to drop off coffee for the Lewisville Central Police Department on Dec. 21.The Caffeinate A Station event was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.

Founded by two U. S. veterans now serving as firefighters and paramedics in the Dallas area, Fire Grounds Coffee Company is no ordinary coffee brand. They donate 25% of profits to first responder charities. The Caffeinate A Station program has donated over 1,000 pounds of premium coffee to first responders nationwide.

The program is made possible by the generous donations of local businesses, allowing any person or business to purchase 5 lb. bags of coffee to donate to a fire station, police station, or hospital of their choice at a discounted price.

Fire Grounds Coffee Partners

FGCC partnered with MyClick Insurance to provide three months of coffee to the Lewisville Central Police Department. The first month of coffee was delivered to the station the week of Nov. 28. The team at Fire Grounds Coffee and MyClick employees gave a mixture of 5 lb. bags, coffee pods, and 1 lb. bags of coffee for the police officers. My Click Offers affordable car insurance for low-income families.

ER of Texas, a stand-alone emergency room with nine locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, sponsored coffee deliveries for the Highland Village Fire and Police Departments. Steep Gear, a provider of slip-resistant gear for industry workers and firefighters, also is a key supporter of the Caffeinate-A-Station program.

FGCC helps provide first responders with access to mental health resources and advocacy when needed as brand partners with the nonprofit, Next Rung. Six first responder-inspired coffee selections are available with fun names, like Bubba Brew, Rescue Roast, Old Tige 5, and Back The Blue, to satisfy every coffee lover’s palette.

For more information about Fire Ground Coffee Company, please visit their website at firedeptcoffee.com.