Methodist Mansfield and City Honored for Outstanding Real Estate Project

Medical Project Bridges the Gap for Nurses in North Texas

MANSFIELD, TX, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and the City of Mansfield were honored by D CEO Magazine for helping build a satellite campus for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing.

The magazine awarded the satellite nursing school campus its Outstanding Real Estate Project as part of its 2022 Excellence in Health Care Awards. The award recognizes the partnership’s investment in addressing the regional nursing shortage.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing satellite campus opened last August and offers a top-tier nursing education, including one-on-one clinical training and mentorship opportunities. The first class of nursing graduates celebrated their BSN with the Mansfield, Texas community on Dec. 3 with a lamp lighting ceremony.

“We are proud to be honored as the 2022 D CEO Outstanding Medical Real Estate Project,” Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez, MBA, said. “This demonstrates the ongoing commitment of our partners, including the City of Mansfield and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing, who collectively came together to bridge the nursing shortage gap in DFW.

“Adding these talented nurses to the DFW community enables us to positively impact individual lives and provide a resource of new nurses critical to the operations of hospitals and clinics nationwide.”

Texas will be short almost 16,000 nurses by 2030, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This partnership has created a pipeline for dedicated students to get their education, graduate as high-quality medical professionals, and then find work right here in Mansfield,” Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said. “By working together as one we are able to protect the health of our residents for generations to come.”