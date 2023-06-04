Kindred Homes Announces Master-Planned Community in Desoto, TX

Facebook

Desoto, TX – Kindred Homes, a leader in the Texas homebuilding market, announces a master-planned community in the highly esteemed Desoto neighborhood. The new Kentsdale Farms community features 54 homes constructed using Kindred Home’s thoughtfully designed lineup of floor plans with designer-appointed finishes and upgrades, all built on quarter acre lots.

The homes within the community offer 3 bedrooms to 5 bathrooms and 2 to 4 bathrooms with 2,433-3,778 square feet of masterfully crafted interior living space. Kentsdale Farms home buyers can choose from 7 floorplans and personalize the interior and exterior of their homes. According to the developers website homes will be in the price range of $459,000-563,000. This community is located in DeSoto District 5.

“Desoto is a wonderful place for families to call home,” said Roger Lasater, Director of Sales at Kindred Homes. “Kentsdale Farms is located in the Desoto ISD school district and has plenty of activities for young families to enjoy.”

Desoto, located just 15 miles from Downtown Dallas, offers serene living just minutes from major entertainment and employment centers. Kentsdale Farms encompasses peaceful charm with convenient access to major thoroughfares and easy commutes to downtown Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Arlington. Home buyers in Kentsdale Farms can enjoy the neighborhood park as well as easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

A leader in the Texas homebuilding market, Kindred Homes has made it a mission to find ways to bring affordable housing to the buyers who need it while providing a luxury product for the buyers who demand it. Operating under the guiding principle of “family-first,” the organization strives to improve the quality of life in the Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio communities that it serves.

About Kindred Homes:

Kindred Homes was founded in 2009 on the premise of helping homebuyers “build their idea of home.” Kindred Homes is a partnership of Terry Horton, Trent Horton, Todd Miller, and Glen Bellinger. All partners have a deep history and passion for the homebuilding industry. Kindred Homes is positioned as a leader in the Texas homebuilding market, located in the Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio regions. They know buying a home is most often the most significant purchase an individual or family will make, and they strive to design and build homes for a lifetime of memories. The idea of family is an integral part of the company culture, as Kindred Homes strives to bring awareness to the concept of family first.