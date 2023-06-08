Exceptional Cedar Hill student receives over $1 million in scholarship dollar offers

Facebook

CEDAR HILL – Dionn Megginson is only 15 years old, and she is graduating from Cedar Hill High School with a 4.0 GPA.

Take that up a notch, and the Cedar Hill native has also been offered over $1.6 million in scholarship offers too.

Dionn Megginson has undoubtedly made her family proud.

She has made the entire district proud. Megginson is making history as the youngest student to graduate from Cedar Hill ISD with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 and 51 college hours.

Dionn’s mother, Sharon Megginson, explained her daughter could graduate early because she completed grades kindergarten, fifth and eighth through credit by exam.

The accrued 51 college hours in High School are due to a dual credit program through Cedar Hill High School and Dallas College.

And, even as she was studying, passing with flying colors, and obtaining college credit, the young scholar also participated in high school activities.

She served as National Honor Society 22-23 Parliamentarian and Gear Up Ambassador, was a Spanish Club and Business Professionals of America member, spent three years in the dance department, and one year on Cedar Hill High School’s Highsteppers dance team. Megginson said her favorite activity in high school was performing with the Cedar Hill Highsteppers.

“We knew she was very smart early on, but we didn’t know it would be to this extent,” Dionn’s mother said. “She started reading at age three and was just mastering it. When she went to pre-school, her teacher noticed it immediately.”

One of Megginson’s teachers at Plummer Elementary, LaShonda Henderson, shared, “Dionn is a young lady with high integrity and a humble heart,” Henderson said. “Her character supersedes her elevated level of intelligence. Her commitment and self-discipline place her ahead of the rest, but her compassion and concern for others makes her extraordinary.”

As she graduates in such a weighty scholarship position, Megginson said she has decided she will attend Texas Woman’s University to pursue a degree in Finance.

As for how her scholarship money adds up at Texas Women’s University, that school has offered her $11,000 per year, there is $500 from a J2A Scholarship, and $1,000 from the Best Southwest Partnership Scholarship, which awards ten scholarships to graduating seniors living in one of the 10 Best Southwest cities each year.

Megginson was accepted overall into over 38 Colleges/Universities, all offering her scholarships if she would attend.

“It feels good to be in this position,” Megginson said. “It means a lot to get where I am. I’m looking forward to completing my bachelor’s degree before age 18 and a master’s degree before age 21.”

She will also receive the City of Cedar Hill Mayoral Scholarship for 2023 for $1000 at the city council meeting this Tuesday, June 13.

One student each year receives the Mayoral Scholarship.

The scholarship will be presented to Megginson by Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason.

“Dionn made history in Cedar Hill,” Mason concluded. “We’re very proud of her and can’t wait to see the great things she will accomplish in this next chapter.”