Tarrant County Meals On Wheels Urgently Needs Volunteers

THEY HAVE 43 OPEN MEAL DELIVERY ROUTES!
We need your help in filling these routes to ensure our homebound, elderly, disabled, and food-insecure neighbors receive the nutritious meals and daily safety checks they depend on us to provide!
Are you currently a substitute driver and would like to commit to a weekly route? Please let us know by contacting VP of Volunteer Services at 817-258-6426 or email Judith.Bell@mealsonwheels.org.
Already a meal delivery volunteer? Forward this email to family, friends or co-workers and encourage them to follow your lead!
What Does It Take To Be a Volunteer?
Anyone who can spare 1.5 hours for one day per week, Monday through Friday, can change someone’s life for the better!
Volunteers Must Be Able To:
* Provide their own transportation and gasoline
* Deliver between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Meals On Wheels will provide you with volunteer orientation, insulated containers to transport food and a delivery route sheet with a map.
Below Are The Current Open Routes:
MONDAY ROUTES:
* Forest Hill
* Handley-Woodhaven
* Poly
* Saginaw (2)
* Southwest
* West Arlington
* South Arlington
* North Hills
* Quad Cities
* Lindberg Parc
TUESDAY ROUTES:
* Eastside FTW
* Central Arlington
* Southwest
* Quad Cities
* Haltom City
* Poly
* Benbrook
WEDNESDAY ROUTES:
* Eastside FTW
* North Hills
* Northside FTW
* Everman
* Crowley
* South Arlington
* Inner City
THURSDAY ROUTES:
* Eastside FTW
* Benbrook
* Forest Hill
* Southside FTW
* Quad Cities
* Everman
* Westside
* Central Arlington
* Lake Worth
FRIDAY ROUTES:
* Eastside FTW
* North Hills
* Handley-Woodhaven
* Northside FTW
* Everman
* Haltom City
* Diamond Hill
* North Arlington
* Forest Hill
* Westside