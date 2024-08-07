H-E-B officially opened its second H-E-B store in Frisco

Facebook

It is the seventh H-E-B location the San Antonio-based retailer has opened in the DFW Metroplex.

The 130,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store at Highway 380 and FM 423 joins other recently opened H-E-B locations in Frisco (4800 Main Street), Plano, McKinney, Allen, Alliance, and Mansfield, as well as Joe V’s Smart Shop Wheatland in Dallas and six Central Market locations that have been serving DFW shoppers for more than two decades. The new store is at 899 University Drive in eastern Denton County and opens nearly two years after the retailer launched its march into the Metroplex with the opening of the first Frisco H-E-B store.

“With our second store in the Frisco community, our H-E-B Partners remain committed to earning the trust of our neighbors, providing them the shopping experience they’ve come to expect from us,” said Greg Bennion, Hwy 380 & FM 423 H-E-B Top Store Leader. “We look forward to serving even more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas.”

The Hwy 380 & FM 423 H-E-B in Frisco is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Continuing its drive into the DFW area, H-E-B introduces this community to a shopping destination with a commitment to deliver unsurpassed freshness and quality at H-E-B’s everyday low prices. Filled with exciting amenities and innovations that H-E-B is known for, the store has distinctive features such as a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru; full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru; an H-E-B fuel station; and Texas Backyard department with a selection of outdoor essentials.

The store also offers H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, which allows customers to place orders online for pickup at the store or home delivery. These exciting digital services give customers choices on how they shop, pay for, and receive their products.

Inside and out, H-E-B designed the store to reflect the character unique to the Frisco community and emphasized environmental sustainability, incorporating several energy efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. The site also features extensive native landscaping.

As the largest privately held employer in Texas, the Hwy 380 and FM 423 H-E-B in Frisco employs more than 700 Partners (employees), most who are from the local area. Regularly recognized as a top employer in the nation, all job opportunities can be found at H-E-B Careers.

Through its Spirit of Giving philosophy, H-E-B is dedicated to its customers beyond its stores. For a total of $20,000, H-E-B commemorated the store’s grand opening with $10,000 donations each to the Little Elm Animal Shelter and the Little Elm Educational Fund. Donations such as this build upon the company’s support of more than 150 non-profit organizations and public schools in the DFW Metroplex.

In the DFW area, H-E-B has also announced additional H-E-B stores in Melissa and Prosper, which are under construction, and Rockwall, which broke ground in late June of this year.

The company also introduced the DFW area to Joe V’s Smart Shop stores, the first locations to open outside of the Houston area. Joe V’s Smart Shop Wheatland at 4101 W. Wheatland Road opened in June 2024, and Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Buckner at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. is expected to open spring 2025. Joe V’s Smart Shop is part of H-E-B’s family of brands offering an innovative price format that delivers the high-quality fresh products H-E-B is known for at even lower prices.