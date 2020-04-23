Kershaw’s Challenge: COVID-19 Benefit

Kershaw’s Challenge founders Clayton and Ellen Kershaw agree to match every dollar donated to their initiative. It supports those impacted by COVID-19 in their two home towns, Dallas TX and Los Angeles CA. Clayton Kershaw is a Dallas native who has spent 12 seasons in the major leagues since his 2008 debut. A pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is an eight-time All-Star, three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, and 2014 NL Most Valuable Player.

“Behind Every Door” in Dallas and the Dream Center in Los Angeles are both organizations that help members of their community during these unprecedented times. The two-week fundraising campaign will be matched dollar for dollar by Clayton & Ellen Kershaw. The funds will be disbursed upon conclusion of the campaign. Anyone contributing more than $50 is entered to win a random drawing. Winners have an opportunity to participate in one of five Zoom chats with the Kershaws. The first ten donors who contribute $5,000 or more automatically win a Zoom chat.

“These are difficult times for so many people in our beloved hometowns of Dallas and Los Angeles,” said the Kershaws, “and we want to help these wonderful organizations continue to make an impact in their community as soon as possible.”

Donations can be made at kershawschallenge.com/covid19.

Love Your Neighbor

“Love your Neighbor” boxes are being given to families living in BED communities. These boxes provide the basic food essentials that families need during this crisis. Boxes are distributed directly to families in need. Each box costs about $50, and will directly bless a family.

Dream Center in Los Angeles serves 13,000 meals a day during this crisis. The Kershaw’s Challenge donation will go to their effort of feeding those who need a meal.

Ellen & Clayton Kershaw’s charity has raised over $12 million for vulnerable and at-risk children living in Dallas, Los Angeles, Zambia, and the Dominican Republic since the start of the foundation in 2011. Their goal is to partner with and work alongside organizations on the front lines of change to make life better for children.

