Eight Additional COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported In Dallas County

197 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 27, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 197 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 9,385, including 221 deaths.

The additional 8 deaths are being reported today include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and was found deceased at home. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. She did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

Critical Infrastructure Workers Impacted The Most

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 221 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations Continue To Remain Flat

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

“Today’s numbers are a somber reminder of the need to continue with the ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ safety measures that have proven effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Avoid unnecessary crowds, maintain 6 foot social distancing when out of the home, wear a face covering as a sign of respect and kindness to your fellow man when on public transportation or at a business, and use good hand hygiene. You can find the local health expert guidelines for which activities are safe for your family and how best to perform them at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org. Remember, it’s up to all of us to flatten the curve, #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

