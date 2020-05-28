Congress Reacts To Passing Of Sam Johnson

AUSTIN, TX – This evening, the family of former Texas Republican Congressman Sam Johnson announced his passing.

Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey commented:

“Our longtime Republican Congressman Sam Johnson started a lifetime of service to our country at a very young age when he served in the Korean War and then in the Vietnam War where he was a prisoner-of-war in the notorious “Hanoi Hilton” for nearly seven tortuous years. Upon his retirement, Congressman Johnson was the final veteran of the Korean War to serve as a Congress Member.”

“Congressman Johnson showed great love for his family, his state, his work and his country throughout his life. He left an indelible impression on so very, very many. His legacy of service, of courage and of faith were character traits admired and beloved.

“We remain grateful for Congressman Johnson’s 28 years of selfless service in Congress and for our Republican Party. We pray for his family and we honor his legacy.”

Today U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued the following statement after former U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson (TX-03) passed away:

“Sandy and I join Texans in mourning an American hero, a true statesman, and a close friend,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Throughout his long life of service, every step Sam took was for others, from serving the nation in the U.S. Air Force to serving North Texans in Congress. I hope his many loved ones can take comfort in the fact that Sam is now reunited with his beloved wife Shirley, and in the knowledge of the countless lives he made better through selfless sacrifice for others.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of former Texas Congressman Sam Johnson:

“Heidi and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Sam Johnson, a Texan and American hero who devoted his own life to improving the lives of others. From his 29 years serving our country as a fighter pilot – including seven years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam – to his 28 years representing the people of North Texas in Congress, Sam was the definition of a patriot and public servant. He proudly defended our freedoms, both on the battlefield and in the hallways of the House, and I was honored to serve alongside him in the Texas congressional delegation from my first day in the Senate in 2013 until he retired 2018. Heidi and I send our condolences to Sam’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and to all those in Texas and across the country grieving his loss. May he rest in peace.”

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, the dean of Texas’ Congressional delegation, issued the following statement today on the passing of former Congressman Sam Johnson:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Congressman Sam Johnson this evening. Though we had our ideological differences, Sam Johnson was a trusted colleague, fellow SMU alumni, dear friend, proud Texan, and a true patriot,” said Congresswoman Johnson.

“Congressman Johnson has been an extraordinary public servant. Through he had health challenges, Sam Johnson never stopped working on behalf of his constituency and his country – both of whom he loved dearly. I’d like to extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

